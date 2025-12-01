Cairo, Egypt — JRNY proudly announces the launch of the Fintech Industry Retreat 2025 – Volume 4, taking place December 3–6 in El Gouna, in partnership with the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) and sponsored by Raya Data Center (a subsidiary of Raya Information Technology under Raya Holding for Financial Investments), Farida | Coldwell Banker, and Lucky. This year’s edition convenes 120–140 senior leaders from fintech startups, banks, financial institutions, regulators, investors, and ecosystem enablers.

Building on the success of previous editions, the retreat continues to be one of Egypt’s most influential convening spaces for shaping the future of financial technology. The fourth edition focuses on fostering collaboration among startups, corporates, investors, and policymakers; advancing financial inclusion; and exploring practical strategies for expanding access to underserved communities. It also aims to support the introduction and regulation of new investment asset classes, ensuring safe, diverse, and accessible saving and investment opportunities for all.

The retreat will help inform policy discussions through open exchanges with regulators while showcasing real-world applications of AI, blockchain, and cloud technologies tailored to the Egyptian market.

As part of the launch, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Farid, Chairman of the FRA, and Ms. Dalia Said, Co-Founder & CEO of JRNY, signed a cooperation MoU to support the FinTech Program and ensure active participation from government and regulatory bodies. This reflects the FRA’s commitment to enabling an innovation-friendly environment for Egypt’s fintech and startup ecosystem.

From JRNY’s side, Ahmed Salah, Managing Partner, emphasized that this collaboration strengthens dialogue between the private sector and regulatory bodies—an essential step in advancing financial inclusion and driving meaningful ecosystem impact.

The retreat continues to build on a trusted foundation of community, learning, and co-creation. It forms part of JRNY’s broader year-round engagement journey, which includes meetups, community events, and policy-focused collaborations.

About JRNY

Since 2013, JRNY has established itself as a leading ecosystem builder in the MENA region, delivering more than 170 retreats and workshops and engaging over 8,000 participants. JRNY specializes in transformative experiences that combine learning, collaboration, and human connection—supporting sectors such as entrepreneurship, employment, education, sustainability, migration, and fintech.

About Raya Data Center

Raya Data Center, a subsidiary of Raya Information Technology and operating under the umbrella of Raya Holding for Financial Investments, was established in 2012 to serve as Egypt’s leading provider of advanced data center services. Raya IT, the leading system integrator in the Middle East and Africa, was founded in 1998 with a vision to transform the IT market by delivering business solutions that simplify operations and enhance productivity, profitability, and efficiency. In line with its commitment to expanding service offerings, Raya IT launched Raya Data Center Services to provide a comprehensive portfolio of outsourcing solutions, including co-location, cloud computing, e-mail collaboration, electromechanical services, data center security, consulting, and professional services.

Since its inception, Raya Data Center has earned the trust of both local and international clients across diverse industries such as banking, insurance, manufacturing, government, pharmaceuticals, distribution, real estate, retail, and oil and gas, positioning itself as a reliable partner for mission-critical IT infrastructure and managed services.

Website: https://www.rayadatacenter.com/

About FARIDA:

The Farida–Coldwell Banker Alliance represents a partnership between one of the world’s most established real estate marketing companies and the Middle East’s newest and fastest-growing prop-tech platform in 2025.

This alliance aims to establish real estate investment democracy — making unique opportunities accessible to everyone, across all ages and social segments, with Gen Z at the forefront

Website: https://app.farida.estate/login

About Lucky:

Lucky’s mission is to revolutionize the way the Middle East and North Africa shops, pays, and saves. Established in Egypt in 2019, we’ve connected over eight million customers to intuitive credit products and rewards that unlock everyday financial progress across thousands of local and global brands. With Egypt’s largest merchant network, we’re expanding access to credit and enabling financial flexibility for people who, in many cases, are experiencing true financial empowerment for the first time.

Website: https://bit.ly/4b4hAfp