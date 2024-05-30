Sharjah: The fifth edition of the "Jewels of Emirates" Show kicked off today, Thursday, marking the highest turnout since its inception.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the event showcases a stunning collection of rare and exquisite jewellery pieces, including diamond, gold and silver sets, as well as gemstones, pearls, and luxury watches.

With over 500 of the most famous local and international brands on display, the 5th edition of the "Jewels of Emirates" Show features more than 144 exhibitors, an increase of more than 40 percent in the number of exhibitors when compared to the previous show.

Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs, and Free Zones Authority, inaugurated the 5th edition of the "Jewels of Emirates" Show. The event, which runs for four days until June 2, witnessed the presence of HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Chairman of the Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS), along with several board members at SCCI and ECS.

Other notable attendees included: HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah; HE Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) and Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority (SAIF), and Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of Corporate Communication Department at SCCI, in addition to members of the Arab Union for International Exhibitions and Conferences (AUIEC) and representatives of major companies and brands participating in the event.

Following the inauguration, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, accompanied by the attendees, toured the exhibition, where they had the opportunity to explore the latest jewellery collections and contemporary designs displayed by both local and international companies and brands.

Visitors also interacted with several Emirati designers, who provided comprehensive insights into their showcased gold works and unique designs. With a focus on exclusive pieces adorned with gold, diamonds, pearls, silver and precious stones, the event also offers visitors the chance to win valuable prizes.

Both the UAE and Italian pavilions have particularly sustained a strong presence at the Jewels of Emirates Show, leading a lineup of participants who hail from various countries including Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Singapore, Thailand, Russia, Turkey, China, Pakistan, India, and Italy.

Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi affirmed that the resounding success of the Jewels of Emirates Show, which is evidenced by the significant growth in the number of exhibitors, clearly reflects the flourishing exhibition sector in Sharjah and its leading position in the global exhibition industry.

Praising the efforts exerted by Expo Centre Sharjah in organizing the event, Sheikh Khalid Al Qasimi noted that the Jewels of Emirates Show serves as a pioneering model in boosting the UAE’s gold and jewellery industry. The event plays a crucial role in supporting young Emirati entrepreneurs and talented people by giving them a platform to exhibit their artistic creations and exquisite jewellery designs.

For his part, HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais highlighted the importance of the event in solidifying Sharjah's status as a regional and global hub for the gold and jewellery industry. The exhibition draws prominent local and international companies and brands, organizes specialized events, and fosters networking and expertise exchange among participants.

Serving as a strategic platform, the Jewels of Emirates Show brings together top-tier jewellery designers, manufacturers, traders, experts, and consumers. It also plays a significant role in boosting the volume of gold and jewellery sales, facilitating business deals, and stimulating trade and investment in the gold and jewellery sector, while also supporting and developing the experiences of the UAE’s talented designers.

Meanwhile, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa highlighted the ECS’s commitment to ensuring the success of the event by providing advanced services that guarantee an optimal experience for both exhibitors and visitors, with the support of the Sharjah Chamber.

He stressed that Expo Sharjah believes in the importance of diversifying specialized exhibitions to create an ideal environment for traders and investors, thereby bolstering the jewellery and luxury watches industry in the emirate.

With exclusive offers and discounts available, the fifth iteration of the "Jewels of Emirates" Show offers visitors a unique opportunity to acquire the most exquisite Emirati heritage jewellery, including exclusive pieces adorned with natural pearls, diamonds, and precious stones.

Shoppers can enjoy the event's competitive prices and indulge in an exceptional shopping experience. They can also participate in various draws and raffles to win valuable prizes, including gold and diamond.

The event is open to visitors free of charge on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1 pm to 10 pm, and on Friday from 3 pm to 10 pm

