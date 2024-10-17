Dubai, UAE: Mark your calendars for enchanting evenings at JBR The Walk with the much-awaited return of its signature JBR Winter Nights. Kicking off on 18 October, the iconic promenade will celebrate the upcoming season with its signature wonder and whimsy.

Running until 31 December, JBR Winter Nights brings back its rich calendar of open-invite al fresco movie nights, captivating parades and live performances, games, hands-on crafting fun for little ones and—perhaps the destination’s greatest draw—its stretch of casual and upscale dining spot serving cuisines from all corners of the world.

This year’s Winter Nights hub at JBR’s Rimal Sector will take visitors back to the past with a touch of vintage Broadway cinema magic. Adorned with themed decorations and installations that will evolve throughout the season, the experience will celebrate special occasions like Halloween, Diwali, Union Day, the Festive Season, and New Year’s Eve with dedicated movie screenings, live performances, arts workshops and more.

JBR Winter Nights: 18 October to 31 December 2024 Movie nights Kids’ workshops and games Live performances Fridays & Saturdays 5 PM and 7 PM Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays 5-9 PM Saturdays & Sundays 6pm, 7pm,8pm Sports workshops

10, 17, 24 November End-of-year parade 31 December Sundays

5:30 PM, 6:30 PM, 7:30 PM & 8:30 PM 10 PM, 11 PM & 12 PM Location: JBR Rimal Sector, The Walk at JBR

It’s Showtime!

Every year, JBR’s winter movie screenings steal the show. Hosted twice daily (5 PM and 7 PM) every Friday and Saturday, families can enjoy free, first-come-first-serve movie screenings. From heartfelt movies such as “Big Hero 6”, “Ratatouille”, “Toy Story” and “The Incredibles” to Disney classics, such as “Beauty and the Beast”, “Dumbo” and “The Jungle Book”, settle in for indisputable favourites while savouring the cooling temperatures.

Ring in Halloween with spooky spectaculars like “Monster House” and “Hotel Transylvania”, and spread seasonal cheer over festive flicks like “The Polar Express ”, “Home Alone”, “Miracle on 34th Street” and “It’s a Wonderful Life”. Attendance is free on a first come first serve basis.

Click here for the complete JBR Winter Nights movie schedule

Enchanting movie nights are just the start. Children can let their imaginations run wild over themed arts and crafts sessions, making artsy decorations and masterpieces commemorating events like Union Day and the festive season. Kids’ Workshops run from 5 PM to 9 PM on Saturdays, Sundays, and Fridays, with a first-come-first-served set-up for up to 10 children at a time.

In the spirit of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, running across the city from 26 October to 24 November, children can look forward to exciting sports workshops at JBR Winter Nights. Every Sunday this November, children can break a sweat at hourly workout sessions from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM.

All the while, breathtaking live performances will parade across the boulevard, bringing entertainment directly to the destination’s diverse eateries and visitors. Keep your eyes peeled for breathtaking performances by crystal LED fairies, who will bring a heavenly flair to JBR, to silly and spooky spectacles heralding Halloween, and more. The best way to catch the shows? Grab a seat outdoors at one of JBR’s promenade-level restaurants for front-row views of all the dazzling lights, acrobatics, music and entertainment. Live performances can be enjoyed three times daily at 6 PM, 7 PM and 8 PM on Saturdays and Sundays.

About The Walk at Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR)

Jumeirah Beach Residence is a buzzing 1.7km beachside boulevard offering a wealth of shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences across a promenade and plaza level. The waterfront destination offers a plethora of memorable encounters for every budget, from enticing gastronomic experiences and vibrant retail options to incredible adventure zones, family-friendly activities, beauty services, gyms and spas. It is located between Sheikh Zayed Road and a pristine beach, adjacent to Dubai Marina, and connected to Bluewaters via a scenic pedestrian bridge.