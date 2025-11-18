Dubai, United Arab Emirates: At the Dubai Air Show 2025, Jazeera Airways today announced a major advancement in its training and operational capability with its brand-new Acron Aviation A320neo R7e Full Flight Simulator, set to arrive in Kuwait in early 2026. The state-of-the-art device, which will be ready for training in Q2 2026, represents the first R7e simulator in Kuwait and marks a significant step in strengthening the national aviation training infrastructure.

The new simulator underscores Jazeera Airways’ commitment to world-class pilot training, enhanced safety standards, and long-term operational resilience. The investment comes as the airline progresses its five-year growth plan, which includes expanding its network from 63 to 100 destinations, growing its fleet from 24 to 50 aircraft, and nearly doubling its annual passenger capacity from 5 million to 10 million. With this expansion, Jazeera Airways is also set to create more than 700 new direct and indirect jobs, further contributing to Kuwait’s aviation ecosystem and wider economic development.

The addition of the R7e simulator will enable Jazeera to train and upskill a larger pool of pilots locally, reduce reliance on overseas training centers, and support the airline’s rapidly growing operations.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said:

“The introduction of the Acron Aviation R7e simulator is a transformative step for our training ecosystem and for Kuwait’s wider aviation capability. As we expand our fleet and network over the next five years, having cutting-edge training infrastructure allows us to build pilot capacity faster, maintain the highest safety standards, and support our growth plans. Over the years we have trained over 200 pilots – both male and female, and by training around 300 more pilots at home in Kuwait, we open new pathways for local talent, and continue advancing the progress already made. This milestone reflects our support to Kuwait’s Vision 2035 with a long-term investment in people, technology, and operational excellence — which will contribute to creating more than 1,000 new jobs across our operations.”

The A320neo R7e Full Flight Simulator features advanced visual systems, enhanced motion technology, and next-generation flight modeling—ensuring pilots receive realistic, high-fidelity training aligned with global regulatory requirements.

Jazeera Airways, an Approved Training Organization (ATO), will operate the simulator from a dedicated training facility in Kuwait, offering opportunities not only for its own flight crew but also for regional airlines seeking high-quality A320neo training within the GCC.

With this acquisition, Jazeera Airways reinforces its role as one of the region’s fastest-growing and most forward-thinking low-cost carriers, investing in capabilities that directly support Kuwait’s position as an emerging aviation hub.