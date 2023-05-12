JEDDAH, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) President and Group Chairman, H.E. Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, and Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Benin who is also Chairman of IsDB Board of Governors, H.E. Romuald Wadagni, addressed the media during a press conference held as part of the 2023 Annual Meetings of the IsDB Group taking place in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from 10-13 May.

Opening the press conference, H.E. Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser expressed profound appreciation to The Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for his patronage of the Annual Meetings. He also extended profound gratitude to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the generous support and warm hospitality extended by the country’s government to the event and its participants.

H.E. Dr. Al Jasser congratulated H.E. Wadagni on his chairmanship of the Board of Governors of the IsDB and commended his exemplary leadership during the current tenure of the Board.

Speaking on the Islamic Development Bank’s vision and objectives as a leading AAA-rated multilateral development bank (MDB), H.E. Dr. Al Jasser highlighted the role the Bank plays in improving the lives of people in its member countries and Muslim communities worldwide, by promoting social and economic development and delivering impact at scale. Established in 1975, the Bank currently serves its 57 member countries from four continents, in addition to Muslim communities from non-member countries - through their respective governments - and its operations impact one-fifth of the world's population.

H.E. Dr. Al Jasser said that IsDB Group’s net financing for various sustainable development programs and initiatives since its establishment until 2022 amounted to a total of US$ 170.5 billion. Its annual net approvals increased by 18.5% to reach US$ 10.5 billion in 2022, up from US$ 8.9 billion in 2021. Various economic sectors received IsDB Group’s financing support during the past year, including energy (40.8%), industry and mining (14.4%), agriculture (12.6%), finance (8.6%), transportation (8.5%), water and sanitation (4.8%), health (3.6%), education (3.2%) and others (3.5%).

Shedding light on the Bank’s achievements, H.E. Dr. Al Jasser explained that IsDB maintained its ‘AAA’ credit rating with a stable outlook in 2022. He asserted that it was the 26th time that the Bank has achieved this outstanding rating from S&P Global Ratings, the 16th time from Moody's, and the 15th time from Fitch Ratings.

For his part, H.E. Wadagni commented: “On behalf of the Board of Governors of the IsDB, I commend the Management and Board of Executive Directors for their deep commitment to supporting member countries to achieve sustainable development. Their visionary thinking and thorough understanding of the pertinent and emerging development challenges facing member countries prompted the realignment of the strategic vision of the IsDB Group to focus on promoting comprehensive human development and sustainable infrastructure toward boosting economic recovery, tackling poverty, building resilience, and driving green economic growth.”

The Board of Governors of IsDB is the highest authority of the Bank. Each member country of the Bank is represented on the Board with a Governor and an Alternate Governor. The Board meets once a year to consider and approve the financial statements for the previous fiscal year, appoint external auditors, and lay down the future policies of the Bank

Held under the theme of “Partnerships to Fend off Crises,” the four-day 2023 IsDB Group Annual Meetings have brought together policymakers, business leaders, senior executives and attendees representing more than 100 countries at the King Abdullah Congress Center - The Ritz-Carlton Jeddah. The 2023 edition of IsDB Group annual meetings seeks to provide an engaging, solution-oriented platform for participants to discuss current financial, economic and development issues faced by IsDB Group member countries and its partners.

About Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group

The IsDB Group consists of five entities, namely: the Islamic Development Bank, which currently holds a global AAA rating from the three main rating agencies of the world; the Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) focusing on research and training issues; the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC); the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD); and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

With its main office established in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, nearly half a century ago, the Bank, currently, runs Regional Hubs in ten of its 57 member countries as well as a Center of Excellence located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. IsDB is one of the biggest South-South Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) of the world with a mission to help its member countries to benefit from its wide range of socio-economic development services. By enabling its member countries to take ownership of their economic and social progress, IsDB Group works to help nations develop the infrastructure and mechanisms required to actualize and benefit from their potential. Presently, IsDB Group’s Strategic Realignment focuses on three overarching and interconnected objectives: (i) boosting recovery; (ii) tackling poverty and building resilience; and (iii) driving green economic growth.