Taking place at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC) from 1-3 October, the exhibition is held in association with the High Commission for Industrial Security and the General Directorate for Saudi Civil Defense

This year’s show explored the drivers for safety, security and fire protection under the theme: ‘Securing Progress, Igniting Safety: Unveiling Tomorrow's Solutions for Saudi Arabia’

RIYADH: More than 23,000 industry professionals attended the sixth edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s leading trade fair for safety, security and fire protection, which concluded on Thursday, 3 October, setting a new record for the show and representing a 38% year-on-year increase.

Held under the theme, Securing progress, igniting safety: Unveiling tomorrow’s solutions for Saudi Arabia, a total of 310 exhibitors were on show at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC), covering the full spectrum of the industry. As a result of increased demand, exhibition space increased by 34%, and a dedicated outdoor area was also utilised.

A total of five halls hosted exhibitors, covering commercial, perimeter, homeland, cybersecurity, and fire health and safety. Hall 5, named Intersec Saudi Arabia Infinity, featured security, safety and fire exhibitors.

Riham Sedik, Show Manager—Intersec Saudi Arabia, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “My colleagues and I are delighted that so many industry professionals from sectors including security, emergency services, fire, safety, policing and cybersecurity, were able to join us. Setting a new show record for the number of attendees underscores our position as the leading trade fair for the industry.”

Intersec Saudi Arabia 2024 welcomed H.E. Aali M. Al Zahrani, Governor of the Higher Commission for Industrial Security and Major General Dr. Hamoud bin Suleiman Al-Faraj, General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense, who officially opened the show. The latter also delivered the opening keynote speech at the Fire Protection and Technology Summit, underscoring the directorate's role in employing the latest technologies for the nation's safety through preventive awareness measures to create a safe society free of risks.

Held in association with the High Commission for Industrial Security and The General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense, the event welcomed more than 30 delegations, including the Vision Realization Office, the Saudi Red Crescent, King Fahad Security College, and the Joint Forces Command.

The Future Security and Safety Summit, a groundbreaking convergence of security thought leadership, innovation, and global expertise welcomed almost 60 speakers who discussed the latest thinking on emerging global threats, crisis response strategies, risk and resilience, responsible AI innovation, critical infrastructure protection, diversity in security, plus many other areas.

Eng. Ibrahim bin Abdul Qader Al Abu Issa, the Assistant Governor of the HCIS for Engineering Affairs and Licensing, delivered the opening keynote speech at the Future Security and Safety Summit.

Similarly, the Fire Protection and Technology Summit hosted over 40 of the most prominent fire and emergency service leaders from across the region to discuss the key challenges, opportunities, standards, policies and technology.

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences, said: “This year’s event has been groundbreaking in terms of the attendees we have welcomed. Our speakers have delivered many insightful sessions, while the exhibition floor has been incredibly busy, with several deals being done during the event. This has underscored our position as the region's must-attend safety, security and fire protection show.

Intersec Saudi Arabia is organised by 1st Arabia and licensed by Messe Frankfurt. The event will take place from 30 September until 2 October 2025.

About Intersec Saudi Arabia

Intersec Saudi Arabia, licensed by Messe Frankfurt GmbH, is the world-leading emergency services, security, and safety event that will take place from 1-3 October 2024 at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. This will be the 6th edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia as the leading exhibition dedicated to the safety, security & fire industry in the Kingdom.

For more information, please visit our website.

About 1st Arabia

1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences is a leading exhibition & conference organizer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in Riyadh, 1st Arabia has regional offices in Jordan and is set to expand its operations in more countries regionally. 1st Arabia organizes top international trade exhibitions and conferences that provide unparalleled networking and business opportunities for companies looking to excel and grow within the Kingdom. Apart from conducting quality and high profile B2B trade fairs, country specific shows, corporate events, conferences, events management and festivals, 1st Arabia also provides a complete marketing tool and exhibition solutions to their valued clients. 1st Arabia is the only MICE organization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who is a member of the International Organizations like IAEE, ICCA, MPI PCMA, SISO and, UFI.

For more information, please visit our website https://1starabia.sa/.

James Lakie

james.lakie@shamalcomms.com

Kate McGnley

kate.mcginley@uae.messefrankfurt.com

www.messefrankfurtme.com

www.intersec-ksa.com