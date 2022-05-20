Dubai, United Arab Emirates: INJAZ Al-Arab, a member of Junior Achievement (JA) Worldwide, the world’s largest non-profit business education organization, hosted the second edition of its JAHEZ Pan-Arab Employability Forum from 17-19 May 2022.

With an estimated 127 million young Arabs expected to join the MENA workforce by 2040, and as many as 17% of all jobs at risk of disappearing by 2030 because of digitalisation and other Fourth Industrial Revolution trends[1], the forum aims to boost the employability skills of Arab youth, raising awareness of emerging and forward-looking roles within today’s job market. Taking place virtually, the forum will expose today’s youth to the industries of tomorrow, preparing them to contribute to the economic development of their nations and regions.

The forum was live-streamed through INJAZ Al-Arab’s Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as across INJAZ’s 13 MENA chapters channels, and hosted prominent key figures from the region and the international community; Fadi Ghandour, Executive Chairman of Wamda Group, Co-Founder of Aramex, Nader Qaimari, Chief Executive Officer of Edcetera, and Allisoon Monroe, CEO and Founder of Language Learning Market, and many dedicated sessions and panels from regional strategic partners.

Commenting on the event, Akef Alaqrabawi, CEO, INJAZ Al-Arab, said, “Today’s job market continues to grow at a rapid pace across the region, yet according to the Arab Youth Survey, the Middle East & North Africa currently experience nearly double the global average of youth unemployment at 25%. Through JAHEZ we have created a unique educational initiative that will assist and shape youth in the region, providing them with the opportunity to explore a wide range of employment opportunities and equip them with the knowledge and skills to navigate their futures.”

He added, “Last year’s forum reached over 38,000 youth across the region, with this year’s expansion aiming to enlarge the footprint of our impact through dedicated sessions from across our MENA chapters. Much appreciation to our partners and network for their support, we look forward to continuing to grow and expand our reach to drive today’s youth as they become tomorrow’s leaders.”

Attendees explored current research, expanding on industries relevance in the context of the 21st century, with lecturers and panellists sharing diverse industrial perspectives that aimed to impact students’ future courses and career choices.

About INJAZ Al-Arab

Operating in 13 countries across the Middle East and North Africa, INJAZ Al-Arab is the only non-profit organization in the region that harnesses the mentorship of business leaders to help inspire a culture of entrepreneurship and business innovation among Arab youth. Partnering with leading companies in the private sector, INJAZ Al-Arab equips Arab youth to drive the economies of the Arab World forward through training designed to inspire them to develop ambition, entrepreneurship, and professional skills. Named one of the top 100 NGOs in the world by NGO Advisor for seven consecutive years INJAZ Al-Arab has influenced the lives of over 4.3 million students since its inception in 2004. INJAZ Al-Arab is a member of Junior Achievement; the world’s largest and fastest-growing youth business organization dedicated to educating students about workforce readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy through experiential, hands-on programs.

