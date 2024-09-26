Popular breast cancer fundraising event IGNITE Pink is Punk is set to return to Dubai this October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The IGNITE Pink is Punk Run & Swim event will take place on October 5th, followed by the IGNITE Pink is Punk Pink Paddle on October 12th , and the IGNITE Pink is Punk Moonlit Yoga on October 14th.

The popular breast cancer fundraising event IGNITE Pink is Punk is set to return to Dubai this October in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month - with three fun family-friendly events.

On Saturday, October 5th, the annual IGNITE Pink is Punk Swim:Run returns to the beautiful Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort. This will be followed by the IGNITE Pink is Punk Pink Paddle, a stand-up paddleboard session, which will be held at RIVA Beach on October 12th. IGNITE Pink is Punk Moonlit Yoga will take place on October 14th—also at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort.

“Now in its 16th year, IGNITE Pink is Punk is really about people coming together to be active, have fun, connect with friends and other members of the community, and, most importantly, raise much-needed funds for those affected by breast cancer,” said Guillaume Mariole, Co-Founder and CEO of the IGNITE Group. All of the proceeds from what this year will be three fun and inclusive events will go to Brest Friends and, in turn, will be used to fund research as well as directly support patients and their families.”

Since 2008, IGNITE Pink is Punk has raised over AED 860,000 for breast cancer-related charities and will once again donate 100% of all proceeds from the 2024 events to Brest Friends, in association with the Al Jalila Foundation. As in previous years, the funds will be used to directly support breast cancer patients and their families, as well as to fund research.

“Breast cancer remains one of the most serious health challenges affecting women today and more than ever we need to support medical research to improve survival rates. Sports events have the power to bring communities together to raise awareness and funds for charitable causes and we are proud to be the charity partner of IGNITE Pink is Punk again this year. This event is a perfect example of how organizations use community events as a platform to advocate for causes that touch many lives,” said Dr. Abdulkareem Sultan Alolama, CEO, Al Jalila Foundation.

Registration is now open for the three prestigious events at https://ignite.ae/ignite-pink-is-punk/

5th October – IGNITE Pink is Punk Swim:Run: IGNITE Pink is Punk Swim:Run kicks off at 6 a.m. registration doors open on October 5th, participants can register online now in four categories: an open Swim and Run (600m swim / 3km beach and pavement run); two junior categories for participants aged 6-11 years and 12-16 years (200m swim / 800m beach run); and the Fun Run (a 3km beach and pavement run) for all ages. Teams of two can register in the open category, and everyone is encouraged to dress in their finest pink attire and fancy dress. Along with the fun an array of wild and wacky pink costumes, all participants will be eligible for a range of spot prizes and will receive an IGNITE Pink is Punk singlet and goody bag.

12th October – IGNITE Pink is Punk Pink Paddle: The Pink Paddle stand-up paddleboard session will be held at RIVA Beach from 6 a.m. on October 12th. With category distances ranging from 1km to 4km, the event is designed for paddleboarders aged 10 and up, with boards available for rent. All participants will receive an IGNITE Pink is Punk vest and goody bag and will be in the running for a variety of spot prizes.

14th October – IGNITE Pink is Punk Moonlight Yoga: Registration is also open for the Pink is Punk Moonlight Yoga session, taking place at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort on October 16th from 7 p.m. Designed for all fitness levels and for those aged 16 and up, participants will enjoy a dynamic and revitalizing candlelit session that is both uplifting and soothing, set against the beautiful beach area of Anantara with the Dubai skyline as a stunning backdrop.

Along with the anticipated support from participants, the 2023 series of Pink is Punk events recognizes its returning and committed sponsors, namely our naming sponsor for the second year Medcare, our venue partner Anantara the Palm Dubai Resort, and RIVA Beach Club, supporting UAE event support services company Spendlove Group, MEP Contractor James L Williams Middle East.



Also returning as an in-kind sponsor is UAE event support services company, Spendlove Group, which has supported the event since its inception. “Everything about this day is good for so many reasons. All ages get to participate in the Swim:Run and all for a cause that has probably touched so many families in this world,” said Ian Spendlove, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Spendlove Group.

“I believe that the company and all its employees have a civic duty to give back to the communities where we live and work. We are proud of being a part of an event like this, raising awareness for a great cause,” said Ramy Boufarhat, Chief Operating Officer of James L Williams Middle East, whose generous monetary donations have supported Pink is Punk for the last 8 years.

For more information on the events and to register, please visit: https://ignite.ae/ignite-pink-is-punk.

For more information including imagery or media registration, please contact info@ignite.ae alternatively you can access the assets here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/n2n1052z1xv2rtkbw29hz/AOsfa82aBqhLIyKiW9gKptE?rlkey=m907uusa7mgkf7jo65n1ee1rf&st=mqtxj8ve&dl=0

Pink is Punk Swim/Run and Fun Run – 5th October

Registration: https://www.premieronline.com/event/ignite_pink_is_punk_swim_run_7060

Entry fees: AED 157.50 for adults, AED 315 for teams and AED 157.50 for juniors. Supporters can enter for free but will receive a singlet and goody bag with a AED 157.50 contribution to the cause. early bird

Date: Saturday, 5th October 2024

Time: Doors open 6:00am

Location: Anantara the Palm Resort and Spa, Parking is available onsite

Distances:

Open: 600m Swim / 3km Beach and pavement run

Junior: 200m Swim / 800m Beach Run

Fun Run: 3km Beach and pavement run

Pink Paddle– 12th October

Registration: https://www.premieronline.com/event/ignite_pink_is_punk_pink_paddle_7062

Entry fees: 157.50 AED early bird

Date: Friday, 12th October 2024

Time: Doors open 6:00am

Location: RIVA Beach Dubai, Parking is available onsite

IGNITE Pink is Punk Moonlight Yoga – 14th October

Registration: https://www.premieronline.com/event/ignite_pink_is_punk_moonlit_yoga_7061

Entry fees: 105 AED – ages 16 and up early bird

Date: Monday, 14th October 2024

Time: Doors open 7:00pm

Location: Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Parking is available onsite

ABOUT IGNITE Group

Dubai-based IGNITE Group (www.ignite.ae) comprises several divisions all focused on fitness, health and wellness promotion of healthy lifestyle habits and physical activity.