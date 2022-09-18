Sharjah: Two key discussions highlighting the essential role of strategic government communications in transforming crisis into opportunity and encouraging youth to invest into tech-driven ventures to successfully seize the myriad prospects presented by the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) will be staged at the 11th annual International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2022), which unveils in less than two weeks, in Expo Centre Sharjah.

Taking place on September 28 - 29, these two main sessions at IGCF 2022 titled ‘Economic Crises - Between Positive Containment and Negative Adjustment’, and ‘Implications of Public Communication for Emerging Projects’ will be led by an elite group of speakers including CEOs, communications specialists and government officials.

Transparency to win people’s confidence and participation

In ‘Economic Crises - Between Positive Containment and Negative Adjustment’, moderated by Marwan Alhel, a presenter at Dubai Media Inc, panellists Younis Haji Al Khoori, Under Secretary, Ministry of Finance, UAE; Malcolm Stevenson Forbes Jr, CEO, Forbes Media LLC; Dr. Ehab Abu Aish, Deputy Minister of Finance for Treasury Affairs and Public Services, Egypt; and Dr. Shashi Tharoor, former UN diplomat, author and public intellectual, will discuss how transparent and timely communication from governments generates awareness in people and motivates them to collectively partake in executing solutions strategised by their governments in times of crisis.

The distinguished speakers will also highlight most appropriate government approaches to gain public confidence in a rapidly changing social and economic landscape, and the criticality of understanding society's perspectives and needs during crisis management. They will also highlight how government communication can prepare people for a foreseeable crisis and reduce their anxiety by employing expert crises management strategies.

Projects and transformations

In the second main session, ‘Implications of Public Communication for Emerging Projects’, Mohamed Hilal Al Hazami, CEO of Mohamed Hilal Group; Muhammad Yunus, social entrepreneur; and Hazza Ibrahim Almansoori- Media Consultant, and Entrepreneurship Expert, will highlight how communication can successfully attract investors to support financial startups and new technologies.

Moderated by Mohammed Al Raeesi, media professional at Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, the session will also discuss the foundations for building economic initiatives capable of beneficially utilising 4IR and automation concepts and applications to break away from existing deadlock and stagnation. Moreover, the session will discuss the impact of adopting 5G technologies in communications, satellite connectivity, the Internet and digital currencies on emerging projects, in addition to highlighting their role in investments in the creative industries and technologies sectors.

IGCF is organised by the International Government Communication Centre (IGCC) - an initiative of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), and carries the theme ‘Challenges and Solutions’ this year.

The two-day forum’s packed programming agenda comprises 7 main discussion sessions, 10 inspiring speeches, 6 workshops, 13 interactive platforms and 40 side activities. The agenda will be led by 160 senior public officials, thought leaders and experts who will highlight the role of government communication in overcoming local and global governance challenges, and social and economic crises while highlighting opportunities arising from them.