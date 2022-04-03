Attended by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Khalfa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, the Awards are spearheaded by the Diaspora Africa Forum Foundation (DAFF), a USA-based organization headquartered in Ghana to recognize women and men of distinction who have made an enduring impact to international political, social, and economic growth.

Recognized at the IFZA Polo VIP Lounge were African Women of Excellence 2022 Awardees, Director-General of World Trade Organization Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, UAE Minister of State International Cooperation and Managing Director for Expo 2020 Her Excellency Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Principal Consultant to the Government of Sierra Leone for Direct Investments and Decent Work Her Excellency Rev. Dr. Naa Asie Kabuki Ocansey, Ambassador of Columbia to Ghana Her Excellency Ambassador Claudia Quintero, Founder and President Miracle Africa International Foundation Mrs. Nadia Murabet, and Vice President of ECOWAS Tourism Private Sector Confederation Ambassador Nancy Quartey-Sam.

The event also recognized Chairman of Petrolin Group Samuel Dossou-Aworet and President & CEO of SkyPower Global Kerry Adler with the AWEA He4She Awards for their contribution to women’s initiatives.

Commenting on the collaboration, Martin G. Pedersen, Chairman of IFZA, stated, “We are proud to support the MIE-AWEA on its aim to recognize women and men of excellence. These awards celebrate people who have demonstrated, through their achievements, the truth that women have the power to rise above their circumstances and make a strong contribution to the world. The event represents the importance of inclusivity and diversity. At IFZA, we do not simply accept our differences; we embrace it because, in accepting differences, there is strength. We are committed to creating a uniquely inclusive and supportive environment not only for our people but in the wider community as well.”

-Ends-