Dubai, UAE: IDP Education, the world’s leading provider of international education services, is proud to announce the launch of the ‘IDP UAE Study Abroad Expo’ in the UAE. This premier event is set to connect students and their parents with comprehensive insights and opportunities to pursue higher education in six top destination countries: Australia, the UK, Canada, New Zealand, USA, and Ireland.

This year’s Expo will host representatives from over 130 prestigious universities, all eager to engage with UAE students and provide personalized consultations on study abroad aspirations. The Expo will be held from 03:00 PM to 8:00 PM in Abu Dhabi on September 21st at the InterContinental Abu Dhabi Hotel and will move to Dubai on September 22nd at the Grand Hyatt Dubai Hotel.

Mr. Imad Chaoui, Regional Director for MEA, EU & CIS at IDP, commented, “IDP Education’s mission has always been to offer best solutions that empower students to realize their full potential on a global stage. Our decision to bring the Study Abroad Expo to the UAE and the wider Middle East and Africa underscores our commitment to investing in the region's educational future. With over five decades of experience, we understand the transformative power of education and its ability to shape economies, industries, and communities. This Expo is part of our broader vision to ensure that students from the UAE have access to world-class education, which is critical in building a future-ready workforce that can compete and excel in an increasingly interconnected world.”

This Expo is not just an event; it’s a gateway to the future. Students in the UAE have shown a strong preference for fields such as Engineering, Business, Computer Science, Medicine, and Law, and the Expo will provide tailored information for these disciplines. IDP has facilitated the academic journeys of more than 800,000 students, many from the UAE, helping them achieve their dreams through world-class educational programs in leading institutions around the globe.

Ms. Rashi Bhattacharya, Area Director for the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Turkey & Kazakhstan, added, “IDP has long been a trusted partner for students in the UAE. Our support goes beyond just academic placements; we are deeply committed to nurturing the ambitions of our student community by providing them with the tools, resources, and guidance needed to succeed. Through our personalized counselling services and innovative use of technology, we’ve been able to assist thousands of students in making informed decisions that shape their futures. This Expo is a testament to our ongoing dedication to supporting the region’s youth as they embark on their educational journeys and strive to achieve their global aspirations.”

Studying abroad is more than an academic endeavour; it’s an enriching experience that fosters personal growth, cultural awareness, and a global perspective. Students gain confidence, enhance their language skills, and graduate with the qualifications and experiences that make them stand out in a competitive global job market.

The IDP UAE Study Abroad Expo is a crucial step for students looking to expand their horizons and achieve their educational and career goals on an international stage.

About IDP Education

IDP Education Ltd is a world leader in international student placement and a proud co-owner of the world’s most popular high-stakes English language test (IELTS). As an Australian listed company, IDP has a global team of more than 6,800 people employed in 31 countries and their websites attract 100 million visits annually. IDP partners with more than 890 quality universities and institutions across Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, and the United States. IDP has 2,300 expert education counsellors around the world. IDP’s counsellors are highly trained to support genuine students to submit quality, verified applications. Their teams work with our customers at every step, from course search through to starting their dream course or career. IDP also makes IELTS available in more than 2,100 test locations and online options. This includes more than 400 IELTS computer test centres.