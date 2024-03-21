Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The first ever session of 'Riyadh Investor Meeting' was hosted in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by International Corporate Business Services (ICBS), a subsidiary of The Corporate Group (TCG), and Tablon B2B Network, with a mission to connect investors & founders. In the very first expansion to KSA they brought together a diverse group of over 150 investors, founders, and business partners.

With the aim of facilitating meaningful interactions, the event offered attendees the opportunity to forge new relationships, explore investment opportunities, and engage in insightful discussions on the latest trends and developments in the business landscape.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with Tablon B2B Network to host the inaugural Riyadh Investor Meeting," said Adel Alawadhi, Executive Chairman of The Corporate Group. "This event exemplifies our shared vision of creating valuable networking opportunities for the business community. It was inspiring to witness the energy and enthusiasm of all participants as they explored potential collaborations."

The success of the Riyadh Investors Dinner reflects the growing interest and momentum surrounding investment opportunities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As the region continues to witness rapid economic growth and diversification, events like these play a crucial role in facilitating connections and driving forward the entrepreneurial spirit.

"We are delighted to have collaborated with ICBS, a subsidiary of TCG, to organize the Riyadh Investor Meeting," said Farooq C., CEO of Tablon B2B Network. "The event is a testament to our commitment to fostering a vibrant ecosystem for investment and entrepreneurship in UAE and Saudi Arabia. We look forward to building on this success and further strengthening our partnership with TCG.”

The Riyadh Investor Meeting is just the beginning of a series of initiatives planned by TCG and Tablon B2B Network to support and empower the investment and business ecosystem in UAE and Saudi Arabia. Through strategic collaborations and innovative initiatives, both organizations are committed to driving sustainable growth and fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation in the region.

ICBS is a part of The Corporate Group that helps entrepreneurs and businesses from across the globe expand their footprint in the Middle East through advisory, consultancy, business set-up and allied services. Tablon is B2B Networking Company to connect Investors & Founders. For more information about ICBS and Tablon B2B Network, please visit https://icbs.sa/ and https://mytablon.com/

For Media enquiries contact: marketing@cbs-uae.ae