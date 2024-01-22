The Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance (IBA CEIF) in collaboration with NIBAF (State Bank of Pakistan), Meezan Bank Limited and Ihsan Trust conducted a five-day Learning Workshop on Islamic Banking & Finance for the faculty members of Universities from Monday, 15th January 2024 to Friday, 19th January 2024 at SBP-BSC Building, Lahore.

The training program was attended by over 60 faculty members including Lecturers, Professors and Assistant Professors from various universities. The objective of the course was to bridge the industry and academia gap as well as the trainers/teachers can be trained with sufficient knowledge of Islamic Banking & Finance.

The trainers elaborated upon the differences between Islamic Banking and conventional banking and also shed light on fundamental ideas, concepts, and principles of Islamic banking and finance. The principles of Islamic contracts and transactions were also discussed by the trainers.

The sessions also covered the deposit side of Islamic Banks as well as asset side, modes of Islamic finance and on Islamic Capital Markets etc.

Following were the trainers: