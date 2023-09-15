The session also covered the basic parameters of Shari’ah framework and its modern day application in Islamic banking and Takaful. The course progressed to cover the solutions for business related to Islamic financing modes for working capital financing and Sukuk as an ideal capital market instrument for large corporates and public sector enterprises. The speakers also shed light on the aspect of conversion of existing conventional facilities to Islamic.

Meezan Bank collaborated with IBA CEIF for this course and invited its corporate & SME customers to attend the executive course on Islamic banking solutions.

Following were the speakers.

1. Mr. Ahmed Ali Siddiqui (SEVP & Head, Shariah Compliance Dept Meezan Bank & Director IBA CEIF)

2. Dr. Saad Azmat (Associate Professor of Finance and Director Office of Research - LUMS)

3. Mr. Shayan Baig (EVP & Deputy Head, Shariah Compliance Dept - Meezan Bank)

4. Dr. Uzair Usmani (Shariah Board Member - Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited)

5. Mr. Mehmood Arshad (EVP Pak Qatar Takaful)

6. Mufti Muhammad Akhlaq (Shariah Scholar Pak Qatar Takaful)

7. Mr. Talha Anwar (SEVP - Chief Sales & Distribution Officer, Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd)

