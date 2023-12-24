Hyundai has showcased its mix of Saudi Arabia model range to Media & influencers at a special ‘Day with Hyundai’ event in Jeddah. The event, which highlighted the brand’s recently refreshed mix of SUV line-up models, demonstrated the commitment to quality and innovation that has established the Korean brand as one of the world’s biggest carmakers by sales volume and a top-seller in the Saudi market.

The event is organized by Hyundai Motors Co. & its three distributors in Saudi Arabia – Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co. in Jeddah, Al-Wallan Trading Company in Riyadh, and Almajdouie Automotive Co. in Dammam. The ‘Day with Hyundai’ concept allowed journalists to engage and have open activities with Hyundai representatives and management and to have entertainment and engagement with media such as bowling, competitions, Karting, Boat trips, and testing the HMI (Creta, Grand Creta, and Venue) range of Hyundai vehicles.

“This has been an extremely active year for Hyundai model launches in the region, and the ‘Day with Hyundai’ is an opportunity for journalists to experience our newest product offerings across several segments,” said Badwan, Hyundai’s Head of Marketing Customer Experience Team. “Highlights are the all-new generations of our HMI Models (Creta, Grand Creta, and Venue)

Hyundai is among the top-selling brands in Saudi Arabia for sedans and crossover SUVs and is particularly strong in the small car segment.

“Each new generation of Hyundai makes a significant step forward not just for our model range but also in setting new benchmarks for the market as a whole,” said Badwan. “Already, customers turn to Hyundai for style as well as value, and we are now leading the introduction of advanced technologies, such as driver assistance and safety functions, into the mass market.”

Hyundai Motor Company is also preparing for another successful year in 2024, with plans for significant model launches from the sedan and SUV line-up.

“Hyundai will continue to pursue ambitious product plans during 2024, investing in new generations of existing models and expanding our range to appeal to more customers than ever before,” said Badwan.

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is committed to becoming a lifetime partner in automobiles and beyond with its range of world-class vehicles and mobility services offered available in more than 200 countries. Employing more than 110,000 employees worldwide, Hyundai sold more than 4.5 million vehicles globally. Hyundai Motor Company continues to enhance its product line-up with vehicles that are helping to build solutions for a more sustainable future, such as NEXO – the world’s first dedicated hydrogen-powered SUV. In 2018 the company revealed its new design philosophy ‘Sensuous Sportiness’, which will be embodied by all upcoming Hyundai vehicles.

