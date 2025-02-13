​​​​​Dubai, UAE: IDP Education, the world’s leading provider of international education services, concluded its highly successful ‘IDP UAE Study Abroad Expo 2025’ during the end of January, marking another milestone in its commitment to empowering students with global educational opportunities. The Expo, held in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively, welcomed hunderds of students and their families, connecting them with representatives from over 100 prestigious universities worldwide.

This year's Expo exceeded expectations, drawing great attendance and fostering invaluable connections between prospective students and international academic institutions. Students explored higher education opportunities across top destinations, including Australia, the UK, Canada, New Zealand, the USA, Ireland, and Dubai. The event's success underscores the UAE’s growing enthusiasm for international education and IDP's role in facilitating these transformative journeys.

A standout feature of the Expo in Dubai was the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme booth, presented in collaboration with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). This initiative sparked significant interest among attendees, highlighting opportunities for local talent to thrive on the global stage. The Hamdan Bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme aims to support outstanding Emirati students in pursuing higher education at leading international institutions. The program focuses on nurturing the next generation of leaders by providing financial assistance, mentorship, and access to world-class academic resources. Through this collaboration with KHDA, the Expo showcased the UAE's dedication to investing in its youth and fostering a globally competitive workforce.

Ms. Rashi Bhattacharya, Area Director for the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Turkey, and Kazakhstan, shared her enthusiasm: "The overwhelming response to our Expo reflects the aspirations of UAE students and the trust they place in IDP Education. Our mission is to guide them every step of the way, leveraging technology and personalized support to unlock their potential. We are thrilled to have facilitated countless meaningful conversations and helped students take the first steps toward their international academic journeys."

New features introduced at this year's Expo, such as the premium counselling services for students aspiring to study in the USA, a dedicated Medicine Pavilion, UCAS application fee waivers for the UK, and a “Study in Dubai” booth, were met with enthusiastic participation. The tailored sessions provided students with crucial insights into admissions processes, scholarship opportunities, and career pathways.

One of the Expo’s key highlights was the FastLane service, enabling students to receive in-principle offers from leading universities within minutes. This innovative feature, combined with IDP’s advanced course recommendation engine, streamlined the application process, making it more efficient and personalized for each attendee.

“Special sessions, including IELTS Masterclasses and Medicine Information Sessions, saw robust participation, equipping students with essential skills and knowledge to excel in their academic pursuits. The UAE's strong interest in fields like Engineering, Business, Computer Science, Medicine, and Law was evident through the vibrant discussions and consultations held throughout the event,” added Ms. Rashi.

As IDP Education continues to empower over 700,000 international students globally, the success of the UAE Study Abroad Expo 2025 reaffirms its position as the premier choice for students seeking international education. The Expo not only provided a platform for academic exploration but also inspired students to broaden their horizons and embrace the opportunities that come with a global education.

For more information on upcoming events and how IDP Education can support your study abroad journey, please visit https://www.idp.com/uae/.

About IDP Education:

IDP is a global leader in international education services that helps people study abroad. As a key voice in the industry, IDP partners with educational institutions to help them attract the right students and co-owns IELTS, a leading English proficiency test. Established in 1969 in Australia, IDP has more than 210 offices across 60 countries. Despite its evolution, IDP’s mission has remained constant: to help people transform their lives through global opportunities. For more information, visit www.idp.com.