Kazakh scientists plan to present to the public a polynomial algorithm for solving the NP-complete problem. It can be recognized as the solving one of the seven "millennium problems" - the problem of P and NP classes equality. This algorithm is able to solve accurately any problems of the NP class much faster than the existing methods, including approximate ones. In the future, technology can be used in all areas of society and as a result it would completely change our usual world. The presentation of the unique scientific development will take place on the 7th of March at the site of the National Pavilion of the Republic of Kazakhstan as part of the world exhibition Expo 2020 Dubai.



"Millennium problems" are seven mathematical problems considered the important classical problems that have remained unresolved for many years. For solving each of these problems, the Clay Mathematical Institute has appointed a reward of $1 million. Earlier, only one of the "millennium problems" was solved - the Russian mathematician Grigory Perelman had proved the Poincare hypothesis.



Today we have a large amounts of data, high cost of technical equipment, energy intensity and time resource pose,therefore there are many complex challenges to mankind. The world has to balance by choosing between accuracy, number of parameters and speed of obtaining results. The current state of affairs can be completely changed by solving the problem of complexity P and NP classes equality.



Its essence is as follows: if an affirmative answer to a question can be quickly checked, is it true that the answer to this question can be quickly found?



A successful solution to this problem will radically affect the speed with which the information technologies are used in all spheres ofmodern digital society life.



As reported, the first effective and practical solving of the problem was found by scientists from Kazakhstan. Based on the results of 4 years work, a group of researchers from the Republic of Kazakhstan developed a polynomial algorithm for solving the NP-complete problem. This scientific discovery was made under the guidance of the Kazakh scientist Sinchev B.K. - the Doctor of Technical Sciences, Professor of the International University of Information Technologies, one of the developers of automated systems for on-board control of the "Buran" spacecraft.



The development of Kazakhstan scientists was called as New Aeon.



The algorithm is able to produce accurate results faster than any existing methods. Thus, all tasks requiring large energy, time and material resources can be completed at a far quicker rates.



The solving found by scientists is not just of significant scientific importance - having received the widespread practical application in all sectors of the economy, the technology can change the future of all mankind. Today the developers see a wide range of opportunities for technology integration in such areas as logistics, genetics, cryptography, encryption, online booking, creation of search engines, as well as the development of medicines.



Thus, the application of innovations in the field of logistics will increase the volume of freight transportation. As a result the revenue and net profit of transport companies will be also increased without attracting additional investments. In particular, the use of scientific discovery will help solve the problem of optimal filling of vehicles/warehouses with 100% accuracy, without additional servers and time losses. Overall, according to the preliminary estimates, use of the algorithm will increase the growth of market capitalization of 161 the largest transport companies by more than $500 billion, or 28%.



The application of innovation in the field of genetics and medicine will significantly speed up the search for accurate solvings: it will shorten the duration of research, increase the percentage of successful developments and expand the coverage of research. At the moment, the agreement on use of the algorithm by experts of one of the world Oncology Institutes has already been reached.



“In the end, if the decision of Kazakh scientists finds its application in the world, any services received through the Internet will open for each of us from a new side. For example, in the process of online booking, the technology will provide a wide choice of opportunities for consumers, including lower costs, more convenient routes and the most suitable flight duration.



Thus, even a banal application for searching for airline tickets will surprise the phenomenal processing speed of absolutely all possible options,” has noticed Zhanna Akzhanova, the director of the Kazakhstan company New Aeon, and participant of the carried out scientific work.



The presentation of the study results will take place on the 7th of March at the site of the National Pavilion of the Republic of Kazakhstan as part of the world exhibition Expo 2020 Dubai, which is currently being held in Dubai, UAE.

