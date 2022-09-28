Sharjah: The House of Wisdom (HoW) has launched a new cultural initiative, ‘You are the Book: House of Wisdom’s Speaking Library’, as part of its participation at the 11th International Government Communication Forum held at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Under the new initiative, HoW will offer an entertaining and enriching medium of learning and will host renowned authors, intellectuals, creatives, and inspiring individuals who will share their unique experiences and journeys in one-to-one sessions with individual visitors.

Briefing attendees of the ‘Government Communication Chat’ session on the opening day of IGCF on Wednesday, Marwa Al Aqroubi, Executive Director, HoW, said the new initiative is aimed at creating a dedicated space for insightful and inspiring conversations with “speaking books” - individuals who lead extraordinary lives or have made a significant impact in their field of work.

These sessions will serve as unique sources of knowledge, and will connect and inspire listeners while also providing new perspectives and answers to key questions.

Commenting on the new initiative, Marwa Al Aqroubi, Executive Director, HoW, said: “In the ancient days, people educated themselves through their meetings with scientists, intellectuals, and authors in cultural spaces like a majlis, for example. This enabled attendees to expand their knowledge and learn from diverse human experiences very different from their own. The initiative we are launching today builds on the unique informal learning approach of the old system and elevates it with the use of modern technologies.”



The HoW Executive Director added: “Through this initiative, HoW aims to bring the public closer to accomplished individuals and inspiring figures who will share their multilayered human experiences at the ‘one-to-one sessions’ that are designed as exciting and intimate spaces for cultural exchange and appreciation.”

The House of Wisdom’s Speaking Library initiative aims to enhance human relations between individuals from different walks of life through a new medium of acquiring knowledge.

Public access to an online archive of the recorded sessions will be provided at a later stage on YouTube. In this archive, the audience will find a unique source of knowledge, experiences and answers to key questions delivered by a diverse group of experts, influencers, and inspiring people.

On the opening day of the forum, Emirati painter Aysha Al Hamrani shared her unique journey as a professional artist with IGCF visitors at the House of Wisdom pavilion.

