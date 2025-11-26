The “Two Shows, Two Venues” arrangement at the Twin Jewellery Shows enhances sourcing efficiency, offering UAE retailers, wholesalers and luxury houses direct access to diamonds, gems, pearls and finished jewellery.

Dubai : The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) has announced the return of its signature twin jewellery fairs in March 2026, bringing together the global jewellery supply chain across two world-class venues. The shows, which attract strong participation from buyers across the Middle East, particularly the UAE, one of Hong Kong’s most significant trading partners in jewellery and precious stones, serve as a major sourcing platform for the region’s retailers, wholesalers, and luxury houses.

The 42nd HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and the 12th HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show will take place under the “Two Shows, Two Venues” arrangement at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) and AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE), offering buyers from the UAE and the wider Middle East greater access to sourcing and partnership opportunities.

Scheduled from 2–6 March 2026 at AWE and 4–8 March 2026 at HKCEC, the fairs will also run an extended online business-matching period from 23 February to 13 March 2026 through Click2Match, the HKTDC’s AI-enabled platform. The hybrid model ensures that UAE businesses can engage with exhibitors before, during and after the physical fairs, expanding the window for sourcing, networking and deal-making.

Under the theme “Fusion of Dazzling Beauty,” the 2026 editions are set to welcome global exhibitors showcasing an exceptional range of finished jewellery, diamonds, gemstones, pearls and premium materials. The Hong Kong International Jewellery Show will highlight several signature zones, including the Hall of Extraordinary, Hall of Fame and Designer Galleria. Buyers can expect to see exquisite creations featuring diamonds, precious stones, jadeite and pearls presented by renowned maisons such as Dehres, On Tung, Lili Jewellery, Karen Suen, Heinz Mayer and Autore Pearls. International brands, including Giorgio Visconti from Italy, Cheté from Hong Kong, VAD LLC from the United States and Zen Diamond from Turkey, will also return to the Hall of Fame with new collections and design innovations.

The Designer Galleria will spotlight emerging and established designers from Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland, Taiwan, Japan, Thailand and beyond, presenting trend-driven, fashion-forward jewellery that reflects the evolving tastes of modern consumers. Responding to strong global demand, particularly from Southeast Asia and India, the fair will also continue its dedicated Gold Jewellery zone, introduced in 2025, showcasing contemporary craftsmanship and technologically enhanced gold designs.

Creativity will take centre stage at the Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition, where designers will interpret the theme “Pure Elegance – Natural Beauty.” Winners will be honoured at the Jewellery Show and their pieces will be displayed onsite, offering visitors fresh perspectives on artistry and design.

At AsiaWorld-Expo, the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show will present exceptional selections of loose stones and raw materials. The Hall of Fine Diamonds will feature rare large-carat stones, while the Treasures of Nature zone will display premium emeralds, sapphires and rubies from global origins. Treasures of the Ocean will once again captivate buyers with natural sea pearls of outstanding lustre.

To streamline the visitor experience, the fairs will employ the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, enabling global buyers to extend their interactions beyond the physical environment. To facilitate buyers’ admission, the HKTDC Marketplace App and official websites of the two shows will be providing an online self-authentication function. Buyers will be able to download the HKTDC Marketplace App and register through the App by uploading their photos and valid documents for instant authentication to obtain a verified buyer e-badge for direct admission, which will greatly reduce queuing and waiting time on-site. Buyers can visit https://tinyurl.com/34a2pa4c as one-stop registration for HKTDC trade fairs.

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 51 offices globally, including 13 in Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the Chinese Mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on @hktdc and LinkedIn