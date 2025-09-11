Dubai – In a pioneering move to elevate road safety standards across the UAE, Honda Motor Co. (Middle East & Africa Office) and their distributor Al-Futtaim Honda has partnered with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) launch the region’s first collaborative motorcycle safety training program for commercial delivery riders.

As the world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer, producing over 16 million units annually. Honda has long championed rider safety through training programs across various regions. With the UAE witnessing a surge in food delivery services and increased road traffic, Honda and RTA are stepping in to proactively address safety concerns.

This two-day intensive training event is being held on September 11 and 12 at the Dubai Autodrome Circuit, targeting delivery riders from major platforms such as Talabat, Noon and Smile.

Focused on food delivery professionals who navigate the city’s roads daily, the initiative recognizes these riders as the unsung heroes of modern urban life. By prioritizing their safety, Honda and RTA aim to cultivate a road culture rooted in discipline, responsibility, and mutual respect, where motorcycles and other vehicles can coexist harmoniously.

A Step Toward Zero Fatalities:

As the motorcycle market leader in the Middle East, Honda is committed to promoting safe riding practices. This event marks a strategic step toward establishing long term regional training programs, including specialized “Train the Trainer” modules for Honda’s internal instructors. These trainers will play a key role in extending the reach of the program by educating and empowering more delivery riders across the region.

The training will cover key areas such as:

Safe riding techniques and importance of riding gear

Pre motorcycle checks & MC behaviour with different loads

Hazard prediction

Case studies on intersection accidents

Defensive riding

Road etiquette and responsibility

Mr. Kimura, Chief Instructor, and Mr. Umesawa, Manager of Theory Training, from Honda Rainbow Motor School Co. Ltd in Japan are leading the sessions, bringing global best practices in road safety to Dubai.

Participants undergo both theory and practical modules, with personalized feedback and skill assessments. This initiative is part of Honda’s global 2050 vision to achieve zero traffic fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and vehicles. It also supports the UAE’s national goals to significantly reduce road accidents.

Through this collaboration, Honda and RTA reaffirm their commitment to a safer, smarter, and more sustainable transportation future in the UAE.

RTA’s Commitment to Safer Mobility

The initiative directly supports RTA’s vision of creating the safest, smartest, and most sustainable roads in the world, with a strong focus on protecting vulnerable road users. In recent years, RTA has introduced multiple campaigns and safety regulations to improve conditions for motorcyclists, particularly delivery riders, who represent a growing segment of urban mobility. This collaboration with Honda builds on those efforts by addressing the need for structured, skills-based training that reduces accident risks and improves rider confidence.

Mr. Anup Ravindranath, Senior General Manager, Honda Motor Co. (Middle East & Africa Office), added: “Honda has always believed that safety is fundamental to mobility. Through this first-of-its-kind initiative with RTA and Al-Futtaim Honda, we are taking a tangible step toward our global 2050 vision of ‘Zero Fatalities’. By empowering riders with knowledge and skills, we aim to build safer communities and set new benchmarks for motorcycle safety across the region.”

