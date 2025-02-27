Abu Dhabi-UAE: His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Khalifa University of Science and Technology, today inaugurated the Khalifa University Research and Innovation Exhibition 2025, which featured more than 100 projects, as part of ‘UAE Innovates 2025.’

His Highness Sheikh Hamed was accompanied by H.E. Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Abu Dhabi Police Commander-in-Chief, H.E. Sarah Musallam, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), Hassan Ahmed Al Hosani, CEO, Bayanat, H.E. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, Major General Thani Butti Al Shamsi, Director of Saif Bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences, H.E. Homaid Al Shimmari, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Khalifa University, and H.E. Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University.

His Highness Sheikh Hamed was briefed about the innovative projects and technology solutions that were distributed across three zones such as research, industry applications, and startups under the Khalifa University Enterprises Company (KUEC), while attending a pitching session for a startup focusing on neuromorphic technology.

Stakeholders from government, private sector, academic, industry, and international partners interacted with Khalifa University researchers at the three themed demonstration zones, with projects including Lunar Rover, Kumrah AI, Emirati Reference Genome Project (ERGP), 6U CubeSat, Golde, Frugal 3D-Bioprinter, Biocatalysis on chip platform, Study of Polar Sea Ice, SAVE Software, and Graphene based hydrogen tank filament winding.

Industry applications project themes covered Healthy Longevity, Energy Transition, Pervasive Digitalization, Sustainable Secure Society and Advanced Materials & Manufacturing/ Health. These included Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System (PRAMS), Food Pricing Dynamics, AgriTech 4 for viable and sustainable farming in the UAE, 3D Printed Solar Absorber, Vision-Based Flare Analytics, and The Biomedical Science Discovery (BISDI) Program.

Also on display were Development of numerical tools for the origin and the magnitude of RADioactive release Identification (Rad-ID), a study on Towards Enhanced Nuclear Reactor Safety, LLMs for Utility Sector Customers & Anomaly Detection for Utility Meters, Mangrove-mimicked Solar Desalination Device, fast chargers for electric vehicles, The Cancer Multi-Omics Atlas: A Platform for Precision Oncology, and IgenRare: AI Assistant Tool for Rare Genetic Diseases for early diagnoses and management.

About Khalifa University of Science and Technology

Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the UAE’s top-ranked research-intensive institution, focuses on developing world leaders and critical thinkers in science, engineering and health science. The world-class university endeavors to be a catalyst to the growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s rapidly developing knowledge economy as an education destination of choice and a global leader among widely acknowledged international universities.

