Transforming The Arena in Riyadh into a celebration of all things fitness from February 7th to 8th, this expansive event will feature everything from top brands and fitness classes to roundtable discussions and appearances from icons like Heba Ali, Big Ramy, and Ronnie Coleman

Dedicated ‘Ladies Night’ on February 8th, presenting powerful workouts designed to empower all female attendees[

Secure your tickets now at www.platinumlist.net, starting at SAR 55 for general admission and free for industry professionals

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: With the Riyadh Active, Riyadh Active Industry, and Riyadh Muscle Show just around the corner, the capital is gearing up for a weekend of fitness-fuelled action. Taking place from February 7th to 8th in the expansive Arena in Riyadh, this epic collocated event is set to transform the region’s fitness landscape. Showcasing everything from cutting-edge brands and fitness legends to enlightening discussions on the industry’s future and exciting activations, here’s everything you can look forward to at the upcoming event:

Riyadh Active Presented by Subway

Riyadh Active invites guests to challenge themselves with dynamic workout sessions, from high-energy Zumba and an iconic lululemon Pilates class to the invigorating LES MILLS SHAPES workout blending Pilates and yoga with modern beats. Fitness professionals can also expand their expertise at an educational summit led by Motion Academy in collaboration with TRX Training. Meanwhile, hundreds of top fitness brands, including Sonico, PIA Studio, Grenade, and lululemon, will showcase cutting-edge apparel and equipment alongside exclusive giveaways, discounts, freebies, and exciting activations from Noon Minutes and GymNation.

Amplifying the energy, guests will have the unique opportunity to meet some of the biggest names in fitness with exclusive meet and greets. Heba Ali, Founder of Evolve Nation, will be there to empower individuals combining her psychology background with over a decade of fitness expertise. Alongside her will be Hana Basrawi, a top-ranked fitness influencer in Saudi Arabia and the fastest-growing in the UK and UAE, known for her fun, holistic approach to health and wellbeing.

Riyadh Muscle Show

The Riyadh Muscle Show will deliver an unparalleled bodybuilding spectacle with the Kingdom Championship, Saudi Arabia’s leading competition presented by Powergym. Featuring industry giants such as Applied Nutrition and Panatta, and in collaboration with the Saudi Bodybuilding Federation, the event also highlights premier brands in fitness supplements, nutrition, and equipment.

At the show, visitors can meet legendary icons like Big Ramy, the two-time Mr. Olympia champion renowned for his massive size and impeccable conditioning. Additionally, Ronnie Coleman, ‘The King’ and eight-time Mr. Olympia winner, will host an exclusive Meet & Greet at the Panatta booths.. Finally, Ulisses, and Andrea Dieu, round out the stellar lineup.

Riyadh Active Industry

Backed by Delta Fitness and Wellness First as platinum sponsors, Al Hayat Investment Co. as a strategic partner, and Active IQ as the official education partner, Riyadh Active Industry will serve as a dynamic hub for professionals in Saudi Arabia’s fitness and wellness sectors to collaborate. The event will commence with an exclusive grand opening on February 6th, featuring a keynote by Mr. Naif AlDossary, Advisor to the Ministry of Sport.

Among the event highlights is the Women in Fitness forum, where influential figures will explore advancements shaping the future of female participation in Saudi Arabia’s fitness landscape. Notable speakers, include Lamya Al Kadi, VP of Strategic Planning at Al Hayat Investment, and Fatima Batook, Board Member of the Saudi Tennis Federation and Alqadisiyah Football Club. Additionally, The Kingdom Roundtable will bring together top industry leaders such as Adel Al Kadi, CEO and Board Member of Al Hayat Investments Co., and Wael El Merhabi, CEO of Sports Club Company, for a discussion on the future of fitness in Saudi Arabia and its alignment with Vision 2030.

Finally, John Foy, Operations Director of In2Fitness by Kun Sports, will speak on the XPRO Summit with a focus on emerging fitness trends in Saudi Arabia and strategies to stay ahead in the market.

Don’t miss out on the Kingdom’s biggest celebration of health, fitness, and wellness at Riyadh Active, Riyadh Active Industry, and Riyadh Muscle Show, this February 7th and 8th at The Arena. Tickets start at just SAR 55 - grab yours now at www.platinumlist.net before they’re gone.

When: February 7th and 8th

Where: The Arena, Riyadh

Price: Starting from SAR 55 for General Admission

For more information on Riyadh Active Show, visit www.riyadhactive.sa or follow them on Instagram: @riyadhactive