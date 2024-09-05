The fourth annual Sustainability Summit Africa takes place in Johannesburg next week. This important one-day event on 10 September 2024 will bring together local and international business leaders, policymakers, and sustainability experts who will explore the latest strategies and best practices to enable sustainable procurement and supply chains.

The theme of the 2024 summit is “From Vision to Action - Driving Sustainable Change Together”. Over four years, this conference has earned the reputation of Africa’s premier ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) transformation event. This year, it forms part of the 18th annual Smart Procurement World Indaba at Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand.

Reflecting its commitment to sustainability, HEINEKEN Beverages is the Diamond sponsor of the 2024 Sustainability Summit Africa. One of the organisation’s most recent projects in this space is the launch of the 650ml returnable bottle, a revolutionary transformation in its packaging strategy.

“HEINEKEN Beverages is leading the charge towards a more sustainable future through our Brew a Better World strategy, and we are thrilled to support the Sustainability Summit Africa,” says Millicent Maroga, Corporate Affairs Director at HEINEKEN Beverages. “We recognise the imperative to embed sustainability into the fabric of how we work. Through our Brew a Better World strategy we are better positioned to anticipate and mitigate risks and more readily adapt to changing market conditions and seize new opportunities. It’s not only the right thing for the planet and society but also for our business and stakeholders," Maroga stresses.

The packed programme at the Sustainability Summit Africa includes a not to be missed panel discussion hosted by the United Nations Global Compact. Entitled “Resilient Supply Chains: Navigating Challenges Sustainably”, it will see industry experts and thought leaders discussing strategies to build resilient supply chains in the face of global challenges like climate change, geopolitical instability and economic volatility.

The promise of artificial intelligence and blockchain to drive sustainable sourcing will be explored in a presentation by Dr. Jaisheila Rajput, founder and chief executive officer of TOMA-Now. Rajput will share her insights on how emerging technologies are transforming transparency and traceability in sustainable sourcing, addressing critical issues like modern slavery and unethical practices.

Molatelo Motau, Sustainability Projects Manager at HEINEKEN Beverages, is one of the panellists in a compelling discussion focused on the circular economy. The crucial transition from traditional linear business models to circular practices will be discussed, and attendees will learn how organisations can minimise waste, optimise resource use and create value through circular economy principles.

A panel discussion on green tech innovations features Paul Plummer, Co-Founder of Everlectric, a local manufacturer of electric vehicles. Together with the other panellists, he will look at state-of-the-art solutions that can be leveraged to accelerate sustainability across various industries.

The annual Sustainability Summit Africa has been highly commended by past attendees. Desre Hancocks, ambassador for the South Africa Chapter of the Sustainability Procurement Pledge, rated last year’s event as “fantastic and inspiring”. “It was a privilege to join my esteemed speakers as we discussed the critical role procurement and supply chain professionals play in tackling the climate crisis and how we can respond to the challenges it presents across Africa. Congratulations Smart Procurement for organising such a brilliant event,” she said.

"It was an incredible experience to be in a room filled with so many passionate and driven individuals, all committed to making a positive impact on our planet and its people. The discussions were thought-provoking and insightful. The keynote speakers were inspiring. What struck me most was the sense of collective responsibility that permeated the event. We all recognised that we need to work together, across industries, sectors and countries, to address the urgent and complex challenges facing our planet. We all left the summit empowered and energised to take action. I’m excited to see what the future holds, and to be a part of the movement towards a more sustainable and equitable world,” commented Kaylee Groucott, sustainability coordinator at in2food.

