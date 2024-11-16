Baku, Azerbaijan: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), inaugurated WGEO Pavilion at the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan. During the inauguration, HE Al Tayer highlighted WGEO’s commitment to advancing sustainable development goals and supporting global climate ambitions.

Al Tayer has also today highlighted green transition as a key driver of climate action at the High-Level Ministerial Panel Discussion held at COP 29. In his opening remarks, HE Al Tayer underscored the critical importance of the green transition in advancing effective climate action and reaffirmed WGEO's commitment to fostering global collaboration for a sustainable future.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Tawfiq Al-Sharjbe, Minister of Water and Environment of the Republic of Yemen, Her Excellency Carolina Novac, Minister of State for Energy of the Republic of Moldova, His Excellency Gustav Aitaro, Minister of State of the Republic of Palau, His Excellency Dr. Abdullah bin Ali Al-Omari, Chairman of the Environment Agency in the Sultanate of Oman, and Her Excellency Diann Black- Liayne, Director of the Department of Environment in Antigua and Barbuda.

The delegation that accompanied HE Al Tayer included HE Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy; Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA; Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA; Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and The Future at DEWA; Abdul Rahim Sultan, Director General of the World Green Economy Organization; and Mohammed Abdul Karim Al Shamsi, Acting Executive Director of the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE).

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said: “It is an honour to address you today at this pivotal moment as we gather to discuss the vital role of the green transition in driving effective climate action. At the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO), we support the transformative steps taken during COP 28 held in the United Arab Emirates through the historic UAE Consensus. The UAE’s wise leadership succeeded in forging unprecedented international cooperation and successful negotiations on the main pillars of the Paris Agreement, yielding a balanced plan that tackles emissions, bridges the adaptation gap, reimagines global finance, and delivers on loss and damage.”

HE Al Tayer highlighted the UAE Consensus as a turning point in climate diplomacy, emphasizing its ambitious goals. “The UAE Consensus included an unprecedented reference to transitioning away from all fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly, and equitable manner during this critical decade, enabling the world to reach net zero emissions by 2050. It encouraged Parties to accelerate ‘ambitious, economy-wide emission reduction targets’ in their next Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and set a new target to triple renewables and double energy efficiency by 2030.”

HE Al Tayer outlined the alignment of the green transition with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030, stating, “This transition represents a shift towards sustainable economic activities, the widespread adoption of renewable energy sources, and the implementation of low-emission technologies. These changes are not only crucial for combating climate change but also offer unprecedented opportunities for innovation, job creation, and sustainable economic growth, particularly for the nations of the Global South, which are disproportionately affected by climate impacts. The alignment of the green transition with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 is evident across multiple objectives. Since its inception in 2016, WGEO has remained committed to supporting global endeavours towards sustainable development. We firmly believe that the transition to green economy is the key for achieving this goal. WGEO’s efforts to create a platform for global collaboration between nations and societies pave the way for sustainability. This platform serves as a catalyst for knowledge exchange and innovative solutions that transcend geographical boundaries,” added HE Al Tayer.

HE Al Tayer announced the progress of the Global Alliance on Green Economy (GAGE), an initiative launched by the UAE Government and WGEO in 2022. “I am pleased to announce that as of today 89 countries have now joined GAGE, with the Sultanate of Oman, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and the Republic of Moldova being the latest to join this growing movement. These significant strides reflect the global commitment to transitioning towards a green economy. To further reinforce our commitment, we are proud to partner as the “Knowledge Partner” for both the Oman Climate Week 2025, hosted by the Sultanate of Oman and the Global Water, Energy, and Climate Change Congress (GWECCC) 2025, hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain, both scheduled for February 2025. These events will serve as key platforms to drive climate action and promote sustainable development globally. Dedicated sessions will be held at the WGEO Pavilion during COP 29 to encourage participation and provide insights into these initiatives.

HE Al Tayer stressed the need for a comprehensive approach that combines policy, finance, and technology to drive the green transition. He said: “GAGE acts as a bridge between developed and developing nations, public and private sectors, international organizations, and various stakeholders. The integration of finance, technology, and capacity-building lays the foundations for a sustainable future. Through the GAGE, we harness financial potential to drive green transformation, empower technology to stimulate innovation, and enhance countries' capacities for advancement. I take this opportunity to invite everyone to join GAGE, as it will inevitably lead to enriched experiences, shared visions, and collective commitments and achievements, advancing us toward a sustainable future.”

He added: “Today's panel provides a timely opportunity to address the critical policy frameworks needed to accelerate the green transition. We will explore how governments can design and implement policies that incentivize renewable energy investments, introduce carbon pricing mechanisms, and integration of sustainability. We will also examine how international cooperation can align green finance and investment policies to drive global climate action.”

In his closing remarks, HE Al Tayer invited attendees to engage with urgency and purpose: “The green transition is not just about addressing the climate crisis—it is about reshaping our economies, creating new opportunities for sustainable growth, and ensuring a more equitable and resilient future for all. Together, through strategic policies, international cooperation, and partnerships, we can drive the green transition and, in doing so, create a world that is both prosperous and sustainable.”