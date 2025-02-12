2024 saw 65 billion dirhams in non-oil trade between the UAE and Japan

Dubai, UAE: His Excellency Dr. Thani Bin Ahmad Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, officially inaugurated the 2nd Edition of the Japan-Kyoto Trade Exhibition at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). The prestigious event features over 120 Japanese companies and brands, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a strategic hub for Japanese trade and investment in the region.



His Excellency Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, confirmed during his opening speech at the Japan Kyoto Trade Exhibition 2025, hosted by the Emirate of Dubai, that UAE-Japanese relations are witnessing continued momentum thanks to the two countries' joint mission to continue advancing their decades-long partnership to new heights of shared growth and prosperity.

“Efforts to advance Emirati-Japanese relations to broader horizons stem from a strategic trade and investment partnership with a solid base of commercial prosperity, as bilateral non-oil trade in 2024 reached about $17.7 billion, an increase of 2.2 percent compared to 2023 and a growth of 32 percent compared to 2021. Japan is the ninth largest trading partner of the UAE globally, while the country is Japan’s first trading partner in the Gulf region.” said His Excellency.

His Excellency elaborated: “The two countries launched talks to reach a comprehensive economic partnership agreement last November, and it is expected that we will complete this agreement before the end of this year, opening up great horizons and providing promising opportunities for the private sector and business communities on both sides to build long-term partnerships that contribute to joint economic growth.”

The Japan-Kyoto Trade Exhibition is set to become an annual fixture in the Middle East, providing a platform for Japanese businesses to showcase their products and services while enabling UAE-based enterprises to explore new commercial opportunities. Organized by Maico Enterprise, the exhibition aligns with the growing interest of Japanese companies in expanding their footprint in the UAE and the broader Middle East, particularly as the two nations advance negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Mai Sakaue, CEO of Maico Enterprise and Chair of the Executive Committee for the Japan Trade Exhibition emphasized the event’s significant growth in participation, with over 100 exhibiting companies and brands. This expansion underscores the UAE’s importance as a gateway for Japanese businesses seeking regional expansion. Additionally, more than 20 Japanese companies will attend to explore future participation.

On September 18, 2024, the UAE and Japan initiated discussions on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to unlock new economic collaboration opportunities and drive sustainable growth.

The Japan Trade Exhibition, taking place from February 10-12, 2025, highlights a diverse array of Japanese companies from sectors including technology, artificial intelligence, aerospace, food industries, engineering, sustainability, tourism, healthcare, arts, and crafts. The exhibition aims to explore trade and investment prospects while leveraging Dubai’s strategic location as a global business hub.

As the first comprehensive platform dedicated to showcasing Japanese innovation in the UAE and GCC, the exhibition offers an unparalleled opportunity to connect with industry leaders, buyers, retailers, and key decision-makers across multiple sectors in Japan, the UAE, and the wider Middle East. It also fosters cultural exchange between the two nations.

Sakaue further highlighted the historical significance of trade between the Arab world and Japan, stating, “Historical records show that the trade of incense wood between the Arab countries and Japan has existed since the Heian period, over a thousand years ago. At this trade show, we will begin the opening ceremony with a performance of incense rituals using incense wood that is more than a thousand years old, celebrating the origins of our long-standing trade history. We hope that this event will not only foster future business opportunities but also help build connections between many people, contributing to peace and development”

“We are thrilled to launch the second edition of the Japan Trade Exhibition, a unique platform for Japanese industries to establish strong business ties with UAE companies while celebrating Japan’s rich industrial and cultural heritage. With approximately 30,000 visitors expected, we anticipate an outstanding opportunity for attendees from the UAE, the Middle East, and North Africa,” said Sakaue.

She added, “The event features over 100 exhibitors spanning industries such as technology, robotics, and aerospace, including cutting-edge solutions from Japan’s digital space industry, as well as food and beverage, healthcare, and cosmetics. Key exhibitors include ITOEN, a leading Japanese beverage company, and AVITA, an innovative startup leveraging over 25 years of research by Hiroshi Ishiguro to develop AI-driven solutions addressing societal challenges.”

The 2025 edition has also attracted a significant number of Japanese startups eager to explore investment and funding opportunities in the UAE, capitalizing on the country’s pro-business environment and support for emerging enterprises. These startups will showcase their latest innovations to visitors, investors, and business leaders through dedicated sessions highlighting advancements in AI, robotics, sustainability, healthcare, and green infrastructure technology.

The Japan Trade Exhibition remains the premier platform for Japanese businesses to present their innovations to key stakeholders in the UAE, GCC, and broader Middle East. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore commercial prospects, engage with industry leaders, buyers, and policymakers, and partake in enriching cultural exchanges.

About the Japan-Kyoto Trade Exhibition:

The Japan-Kyoto Trade Exhibition, organized by Maiko Enterprises Inc., a Japanese trading company, is an annual event dedicated to fostering global collaboration by showcasing Japanese startups and their transformative solutions. The exhibition serves as a platform for networking, investment, and knowledge exchange, strengthening business ties between Japan and UAE.

The first edition of the Japan Kyoto Trade Exhibition was held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from January 22 to 24, 2024, featuring 95 leading Japanese companies and brands across various sectors. The event attracted significant interest from investors, business leaders, and visitors eager to explore the latest Japanese innovations alongside traditional crafts and cultural heritage.