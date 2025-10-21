Abu Dhabi: Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) is participating in the Najah Education and Training Exhibition, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from October 19 to 21, presenting an inspiring vision for the future of smart learning and youth empowerment. The participation reflects the University’s commitment to innovation and its pioneering role in redefining higher education in the UAE.

Through its interactive booth, HBMSU showcases its leading experience in smart learning and its accredited academic and professional programs, designed using flexible learning models and innovative teaching methodologies that inspire creativity and link learning with real-world application. The University’s staff engage visitors in a live experience that highlights HBMSU’s unique approach to capacity building and skills development.

Ali Al Lengawy, Director of Business Development at HBMSU, said: “Our participation in Najah reflects the University’s continued mission to support and empower youth with learning tools that meet the demands of the future. At HBMSU, we don’t just offer academic programs — we create a flexible and learner-centred experience that enables individuals to transform ambition into achievement. We believe that true learning is the kind that inspires, transforms, and unleashes potential — contributing to the creation of an innovative society that advances confidently toward sustainable development.”

The Najah Education and Training Exhibition is one of the region’s leading educational events, bringing together more than 200 universities and educational institutions from 20 countries. It provides an ideal platform for students and parents to explore future academic disciplines and discover the latest educational trends in an environment that brings together academia, innovation, and technology under one roof.