Doha: Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) College of Law, in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the UNESCO Chair on Environmental Law and Sustainable Development, hosted the second edition of the The Role of ADR, IP Protection, and Innovation in Advancing FDI for Sustainable Development. The conference was held from September 1-2, 2025, at Minaretein, Education City.

The two-day event convened an impressive assembly of top legal scholars, industry experts and policymakers to underscore the pivotal role of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) in intellectual property (IP) issues. In doing so, the gathering highlighted the effectiveness of ADR mechanisms in enhancing collaboration, particularly in sectors critical to sustainable development.

Speakers also examined the intersection between sustainability policies and promotion of foreign direct investment (FDI), as well as strategies that foster entrepreneurship and SMEs across critical economic sectors. Panelists also elaborated on how robust IP protection can catalyze innovation in specific sectors, achieving the National Development Strategy (NDS3) and contributing to Qatar National Vision 2030.

In his opening remarks, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said: “This conference serves as a leading international platform for exchanging experiences and best practices on ADR, while strengthening IP rights protection to increase FDI. Hosting in collaboration with the WIPO aligns with the Ministry’s efforts to support the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 and implement the outcomes of the Third National Development Strategy (2024–2030), thereby reinforcing Qatar’s position as a hub for innovation, investment, and sustainable economic growth.”

In addition, attendees gained insights into the latest advancements in IP rights protection both regionally and globally, underscoring the need to adapt legal frameworks to support innovation in an increasingly interconnected world. A dedicated session examined dispute resolution and IP protection in sports, where participants discussed the successful hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as a case study for regional and global leadership on this issue.

For his part, Ignacio de Castro, Director of the WIPO Arbitration and Mediation Center, said: “Mediation and arbitration have proven to be effective in resolving complex disputes related to technology and intellectual property. This is evident from the experience of the WIPO Arbitration and Mediation Center. By working with our partners in Qatar, we shared our experience and WIPO’s tools that complement court procedures and help foster innovation in this field.”

Dr. Susan L. Karamanian, Dean, College of Law, HBKU, added: “This conference addresses the critical issue of IP protection and ADR in a fast-changing world. Mediation provides a confidential, efficient, and flexible means of resolving IP disputes, while ensuring business continuity. Qatar has been proactive in promoting mediation, aligning its IP laws with international standards reflecting its commitment to strengthening its dispute resolution framework and promoting a thriving business environment.”

Leveraging multidisciplinary and international partnerships, HBKU continues to foster impactful innovations by inspiring dialogues about contemporary challenges, promoting research mechanisms, and aligning its efforts with Qatar’s strategic development goals.

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Innovating Today, Shaping Tomorrow

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), is a leading, innovation-centric university committed to advancing education and research to address critical challenges facing Qatar and beyond. HBKU develops multidisciplinary academic programs and national research capabilities that drive collaboration with leading global institutions. The university is dedicated to equipping future leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset and advancing innovative solutions that create a positive global impact. For more information about HBKU, visit www.hbku.edu.qa.

About the College of Law

With an international standing for quality and innovation in teaching and research, HBKU’s College of Law has become one of the most prestigious law schools in the Middle East today. Situated at a global crossroad of culture, business, and geopolitics, the college represents a hub for promoting an understanding of the importance of the rule of law across the world. The College builds national and regional capacities with global relevance by preparing leaders to manage multi-faceted relationships across a diversity of international legal systems. These include civil law, common law, and Shari’a, all informing Qatari law and governing transactions across the region and elsewhere in the world. For more information about HBKU’s College of Law, visit https://www.hbku.edu.qa/en/cl.