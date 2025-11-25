Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Capital Motion is delighted to announce the appointment of Hatim Hassi as Cluster Restaurant General Manager, entrusted with leading four of the group’s signature destinations: Tiki Pacifico Dining & Lounge, Ornina Arabian Lounge, Ishtar Yas Marina, and Salt & Caramel. This appointment marks an important milestone in the company’s continued mission to enhance operational excellence, strengthen leadership, and elevate guest experiences across its diverse hospitality portfolio.

With seven years of dedicated experience in the UAE’s dynamic Food & Beverage industry, Hatim has built a reputation as a highly engaged, hands-on leader who inspires through action, collaboration, and passion. His leadership style is rooted in people-first values, staying close to the team, empowering creativity, and fostering open communication. Hatim is committed to creating an environment where both restaurant and entertainment teams thrive, ensuring that every guest encounter is infused with warmth, energy, and exceptional service.

Under his leadership, guests can look forward to a more elevated and immersive experience, where innovative dining, vibrant entertainment, and personalized touches come together to create lasting memories. Hatim’s strategic vision and operational expertise allow him to seamlessly blend these elements, positioning each venue for continued growth and distinction in a competitive market.

Hatim’s career journey has equipped him with the insight and versatility needed to lead multi-outlet environments with excellence. His accomplishments include driving revenue growth, elevating guest satisfaction, and optimizing costs across every venue he has managed. He has also been instrumental in introducing new entertainment concepts that enhanced the overall experience, attracting new audiences and deepening loyalty among returning guests.

His achievements have contributed to notable industry recognition, including Best Ladies Night for Tiki Pacifico Dining & Lounge, accolades that reflect the collective creativity, dedication, and passion he inspires within his teams.

Capital Motion congratulates Hatim Hassi on this well-deserved appointment and looks forward to the continued impact his leadership will bring to the group’s venues and teams.

About Capital Motion

Capital Motion is a premier hospitality management company delivering world-class dining, lifestyle, and entertainment experiences across the region. With a portfolio that includes internationally recognized brands and homegrown concepts, Capital Motion is known for its operational excellence, creative innovation, and dedication to exceeding guest expectations. Driven by a strong leadership team and a commitment to continuous improvement, the company is shaping the future of hospitality through strategic expansion, visionary partnerships, and exceptional service standards.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cherry Anne Rivera, PR & Marketing Executive

Capital Motion

Email: cherry.anne@capitalmotion.com

Phone: +971 52 221 4847