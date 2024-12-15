Dubai, UAE: As part of its mission to foster and enhance talent and creativity, Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences has announced the launch of the Talent Development Forum, an exceptional interactive event aimed at nurturing and developing the creative abilities and outstanding skills of gifted students, with the active participation of their parents. This forum serves as a unique educational platform, providing students and their families with the opportunity to engage directly with leading experts and specialists in the field of talent development, thereby empowering students to harness their creative potential and contribute to building a brighter future.

Held on Sunday, December 15, the forum targeted all gifted students enrolled in the foundation's programs, as well as their parents. It aimed to create an innovative educational environment that focuses on developing creative thinking skills and fostering positive communication. This was achieved through a series of interactive sessions that brought together students, parents, and experts.

The forum also sought to strengthen the partnership between Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation and parents by providing productive dialogue platforms that enhance communication and the exchange of experiences, ensuring optimal outcomes in developing the skills of gifted students.

Commenting on the significance of the forum, Dr. Mariam Ghawi, Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Center for Giftedness and Innovation, stated: “The Talent Care Forum represents a pivotal step toward achieving the foundation's objectives in supporting the parents of gifted students, enabling them to help their children reach their full potential. We recognize that nurturing giftedness is not solely the foundation’s responsibility; it is a collaborative partnership involving parents and experts, where every party plays a critical role in shaping the future of these students. Through this forum, we provide an educational and dialogic platform that enables students to enhance their skills and strengthens the role of parents as genuine partners in this journey.”

Dr. Ghawi further emphasized that the forum aimed to bring about a tangible transformation in the approach to supporting talent and creativity. It provided an interactive environment that inspires students to engage in creative thinking and work on developing innovative solutions to address future challenges.

The Significance of the Forum and the Role of Parents

The importance of this forum lies not only in enhancing the capabilities of gifted students but also in highlighting the vital role of parents in supporting and refining these talents. Parents are key partners in the developmental process, playing a pivotal role in creating a supportive and stimulating environment that helps their children hone their skills. Through their participation in this forum, parents gained valuable insights and knowledge on how to engage with their gifted children and implement practical strategies to help them realize their full potential.

The forum provided a unique opportunity to establish a genuine partnership between the foundation and parents, empowering families to play an active role in advancing their children's educational journey. By offering tools and strategies to achieve this goal, the interactive dialogue sessions organized by the forum created an ideal platform for exchanging ideas and experiences among all stakeholders.

The Foundation’s Commitment to Supporting Creativity and Innovation

The Talent Development Forum is an integral part of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences' ongoing efforts to promote educational and creative excellence in society. Through its diverse programs and initiatives, the foundation reaffirms its commitment to supporting gifted students and enhancing their skills, preparing them to face future challenges with innovation and creativity. This forum represents an additional step toward realizing the foundation's vision of developing an exceptional generation capable of contributing to societal progress and leading it toward a better future.