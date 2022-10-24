Dubai: Dubai’s business season has started with GITEX and welcoming people from across the world in preparation for the FIFA World Cup being hosted in neighboring Qatar. The last two years have shown immense growth in the world of WEB3 industries, in particular Dubai which has taken the forefront in web and technology developments.

On October 25th GuyWay Group will be hosting one of its legendary meetups, bringing together the creme de la creme of the industry from across the globe. The event will take place at Suvoroff Gourmet JBR which can only be accessed through a personal invitation upon registration. The welcome speech will be given by renowned Ahmed Bin Sulayem Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC.

The dynamic networking event will highlight some of the year’s most trending dialogues in the business, finance, and development realms. Panel topics include trading and investment tips for the crypto winter, women in innovative technologies development and investment, and a finale of a panel hosted by Gordon Einstien with some of the most famous influencers in the crypto scene.

Notable guests include Gordon Einstein hybrid crypto-attorney, technologist, and enterprise strategist, Mattias Mende, founder, and CEO of Bonuz, Dr. Yana Leonova regional head of EcoWatt, speaker and tech investment expert, Baiba Broka, member of the governing council at UNIDROIT, digital creator, Youtuber, and Early Bitcoin Adopter Davincie Jeremie, Tone Vays and Forbes 30 under 30 entrepreneur Carl Runefelt AKA The Moon Carl

GuyWay Group founded by Guy Yanpolsky was launched in 2021 and is one of the first trailblazers in the WEB3 industry in the region, and now across the globe. Guy Yanpolsky has over a decade of experience as a blockchain advisor, trader, cryptocurrency, and telecommunication expert, up to date he has been behind the success of over 10 start-ups.

GuyWay Group is also the organizer and co-founder of the iconic WOW Summit, one of the biggest international WEB3 conferences. They made their debut in Dubai in October 2021, after a successful first edition, WOW Summit took place again in Dubai in March 2022 at the iconic Burj Khalifa Park, making it one of the first WEB3 events to take place at such a significant location. WOW Summit is heading to Lisbon next month and Hong Kong the next year.

All events are available on the GuyWay bot – one of the best sources to find out about business events in Dubai.

For more information please visit GuyWay Group https://guyway.events

GuyWay Bot Assistant: https://t.me/GuyWaybot

Media Inquiries: Info@guyway.events

To Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trading-investment-meet-up-tickets-445422349237