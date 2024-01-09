Day one connects thousands of print and pack professionals with 250+ exhibitors from 20+ countries

DUBAI: His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum al-Maktoum, Director General of Dubai Information, today opened the highly-anticipated Gulf Print & Pack 2024, MENA’s leading print technology trade show for printers and Print Service Providers (PSPs), at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Reaffirming Dubai’s position as hub for technological innovation and sustainability, over 250 exhibitors showcased their latest machinery, materials and software to regional buyers responsible for printing educational and children’s books, photobooks, labels, packaging, direct mail, posters, banners, digitally-printed textiles and display graphics, from a wide range of business sectors.

Among the highlights on the show floor, day one saw the official MEA launch of the Etirama SPS3 Flexopress by print and pack company – and Gulf Print & Pack 2024 Associate Sponsor – Afra. Meanwhile global imaging and electronics company Ricoh publicly presented a number of pieces of equipment for the first time in the Middle East, including the Ricoh Pro C9500, the Ricoh Pro C7500, the Ricoh Auto Colour Adjuster, and the Ricoh Fi-7700.

Barry Killengrey, Gulf Print & Pack event director, commented: “We’re excited to see Gulf Print & Pack 2024 open its doors today and see this event come to life following an incredible year of planning and build up prior to the show. There are so many live demonstrations of the latest automated workflows and production equipment as well as materials and solutions from across conventional and digital printing which visitors can see first-hand. Come and experience the future of printing at the MENA region’s leading print technology trade show today and over the next two days!”.

Jade Grace, managing director, Gulf Print & Pack added: “The atmosphere on the show floor here at Dubai World Trade Centre on the opening day of Gulf Print & Pack 2024 has been fantastic. It’s been great to meet with so many visitors and exhibitors and see the various product launches from some of our leading industry suppliers.

Grace continued: “I encourage anyone working in the package and printing industry in the MENA region and beyond to visit Gulf Print & Pack this week to see the latest innovations and new technologies that are reshaping the industry, everything from flexo, digital and hybrid technology across the printing landscape.

Gulf Print & Pack 2024 also provides significant opportunities for industry professionals to

build new professional connections, and strengthen existing ones, with multiple networking opportunities to come over the next three days.

Labels and Labeling magazine is the Principal Sponsor for the 2024 edition of Gulf Print & Pack, with Konica Minolta, Mood Group and Afra supporting as Associate Sponsors.

About Gulf Print & Pack

Gulf Print & Pack is the leading print technology sourcing show in the MENA region for printers and Print Service Providers (PSPs). The show brings together PSP’s, commercial and packaging printers, designers and print buyers from across the MENA region. Visitors to the show print educational and children’s books, photobooks, labels, packaging, direct mail, posters, banners, digitally-printed textiles and display graphics. Exhibitors use the show to showcase their latest machinery, materials and software launches to an audience that comes to buy.