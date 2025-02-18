Abu Dhabi, UAE – The highly anticipated Gulf Franchise Expo concluded on a high note at Royal Le Meridian in Abu Dhabi, bringing together investors, entrepreneurs, and international franchise brands seeking expansion opportunities in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The event showcased a diverse range of franchising concepts across industries, from food & beverage and retail to education and healthcare, reflecting the growing appetite for franchising in the region.

A key highlight of the expo was the closing speech by Khaled AlMaeena, Chairman of Arab Business Media Group and a distinguished media personality and business strategist, who made a compelling call for Gulf brands to scale up and compete on a global stage. Addressing an audience of franchise owners, business leaders, and investors, AlMaeena emphasized the need for regional brands to embrace innovation, standardization, and international best practices to successfully expand beyond their home markets.

AlMaeena pointed out that while Gulf businesses have demonstrated resilience and adaptability, many remain confined within domestic boundaries. He stressed that scaling up requires strong brand identity, efficient operational models, and strategic franchising structures.

"The Gulf has the potential to produce world-class franchises, but many brands still hesitate to step beyond their comfort zones. The time is now for local brands to think big, invest in scalability, and establish a presence in global markets," said AlMaeena.

He also urged investors and policymakers to support franchise growth through funding initiatives, training programs, and regulatory frameworks that make international expansion seamless for homegrown brands.The Gulf Franchise Expo Abu Dhabi witnessed participation from leading global and regional franchise brands, alongside key industry stakeholders. Several major announcements were made, including ,New Franchise Agreements signed expansion deals for new markets within the GCC and beyond.

Nearly 100 brands from 20 countries participated in the Gulf Franchise Expo, Abu Dhabi, showcasing a remarkable diversity beyond the dominant food and beverage sector, with a stunning rise in wellness, health, sports, Apparel and other industry brands making a strong impact.

The Future of Franchising in the Gulf

Industry experts at the expo agreed that the Gulf region remains an attractive destination for franchise development due to its strong economy, investor-friendly climate, and high consumer purchasing power. However, challenges such as cultural adaptation, operational efficiency, and regulatory navigation must be addressed to ensure long-term success.

AlMaeena concluded his speech by urging entrepreneurs to adopt a forward-thinking mindset and leverage digital transformation to enhance brand scalability. "The world is watching the Gulf. We must seize this opportunity to create brands that not only thrive locally but also shine globally," he said.

The Gulf Franchise Expo Abu Dhabi has once again cemented its position as a key platform for franchise expansion in the region, setting the stage for even greater cross-border collaborations in the years to come.

Abu Dhabi witnessed a grand celebration of franchise excellence as the Gulf Franchise Awards 2025 were announced alongside the Gulf Franchise Expo. The prestigious awards honored top-performing brands and industry leaders who have made significant strides in the franchising landscape across the Globe.