Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Gulf Engineering Forum (GEF) is set to convene its 25th edition, under the patronage of Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Supreme President of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, at the prestigious Al Ras Ballroom, InterContinental Dubai Festival City on February 7-8, 2024.

The forum, under the theme "Smart Engineering for a Sustainable Future", promises to be a groundbreaking event, bringing together decision-makers, academics, researchers, and engineering experts from both local and regional levels to explore and discuss the latest advancements in engineering, with a focus on sustainability and smart technologies.

Organized by the Society of Engineers in the UAE in collaboration with the Gulf Engineering Union, the two-day event will center its discussions around four main themes: Infrastructure and Building Systems, Robotics and Smart Systems, Bioengineering and Biomedical Engineering, and Cybersecurity in Engineering Systems.

The forum aims to foster knowledge exchange among engineering experts, emphasizing environmental sustainability awareness. It serves as a platform to review significant scientific research, showcase cutting-edge engineering methods and technologies, and refine engineers' skills through dialogue sessions. Additionally, the forum facilitates crucial connections by providing a meeting ground for companies, organizations, and engineering institutions at both local and regional levels.

Day one of the event will witness keynote addresses from influential figures such as Eng. Mohamed Ali Alkhozaae, Secretary General of the Gulf Engineering Union, and Eng. Mustafa B. Shehu, President, World Federation of Engineering Organizations.

The day's proceedings will feature enlightening panel discussions on "Building the Future - Shaping the Sustainability of Smart Cities" and "Employing Smart Systems and Robots in Construction." Attendees can anticipate engaging research papers, success stories, and a thought-provoking fireside chat on "Energy Sector Transformation - Vision for Carbon Neutrality by 2050."

As day one unfolds, participants will have the opportunity to partake in an official Gala Dinner, providing a conducive environment for networking and fostering valuable connections within the industry.

Moving to the second day on February 8, the forum will delve into the critical realm of cybersecurity with a keynote on "Cybersecurity in Engineering Systems" and a panel discussion titled "Securing the Future - Cyber Resilience in Engineering Systems." A dedicated ‘Youth Talk’ will address the indispensable role of content creators in promoting cybersecurity awareness through social media channels. The program will also encompass a panel discussion on “Technology Applications in Biomedical Engineering and Biomedical Technologies,” exploring the applications of technology in healthcare and delving into the ethical considerations surrounding advanced medical technologies.

The forum will showcase a diverse array of research papers, success stories, and culminate with a panel discussion on "Technology Applications in Biomedical Engineering and Biomedical Technologies: Opportunities and Challenges."

The target audience for the 25th edition of Gulf Engineering Forum includes government and semi-government sectors, non-governmental and environmental organisations, agricultural industries, Artificial Intelligence, and technology sectors, engineers, scientific research institutes, universities, local and international policymakers, water purification companies, energy-saving technology companies, consulting and engineering services firms, contractors, oil and gas companies, and medical equipment manufacturers and suppliers.

Apart from the discussion and networking, there will be an accompanying exhibition for public and private institutions and companies to showcase their projects, research, services, and products. This platform will also facilitate the signing of Memorandums of Understanding and bilateral meetings with participating delegations.