Taking as its theme "Caring for Water", the global brand will team up with experts to discuss the future of living, the sanitary industry and a sustainable way forward

The summit is a further building block in GROHE’s hybrid customer experience

Cairo, Egypt: – Today, GROHE, a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, announces the GROHE X Summit 2023 which will take place on the brand’s digital experience hub GROHE X from March 7-9 2023. Themed “Caring for Water”, the three-day event will include a variety of formats – from inspiring keynotes to thought-provoking panel discussions and masterclasses – to explore and discuss the answers the sanitary industry needs to find to the challenges of our time, how sustainable building can thrive, and the central role water plays in all of this. The program will be complemented by showcases of new products and technologies, demonstrating how GROHE’s product portfolio is ready for the future and providing customers with the best possible support to grow their businesses in a sustainable tomorrow.

“To address the social and environmental issues we face today, it is more important than ever to share knowledge and spark new ideas. The GROHE X Summit program is designed to inform, inspire, and bring our industry together to make change happen. This event is taking our hybrid customer experience to a new level, providing a platform to face the challenges of our time together and looking into the future with honesty, optimism and a firm sense of collaboration. At the same time, this is also a kick-off for us for several physical events that will immerse customers in our sub-brand worlds over the next year,” says Jonas Brennwald, Leader, LIXIL EMENA.

Expanding GROHE’s hybrid customer experience

Launched in March 2021, the digital experience hub GROHE X has been the launchpad for GROHE’s hybrid customer experience. With over 200 content pieces and 14 language variants it has enjoyed nearly 2 million page views. This digital community was expanded in spring 2022 with the opening of the GROHE X Brand & Communication Experience Center in Hemer, Germany. The center combines a physical visitor facility and five state-of-the-art studios for training and content production as well as hybrid events. In addition to the GROHE brand’s participation in smaller local trade shows to facilitate physical meetings with customers and tangible interaction with the products, three GROHE X Motion Trucks can bring the brand experience directly to the customer.

This hybrid approach, which is further strengthened by the GROHE X Summit, allows GROHE to offer flexible and tailor-made interaction with craftsmen and wholesalers as well as project customers.

More information on the GROHE X Summit can be found on the digital experience hub GROHE X. Registration links for specific events will follow in January.

-Ends-

About GROHE

GROHE is a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings. Since 2014 GROHE has been part of the strong brand portfolio of LIXIL, a manufacturer of pioneering water and housing products. In order to offer "Pure Freude an Wasser", every product is based on the brand values of quality, technology, design and sustainability. Portfolio highlights such as the GROHE Eurosmart line or the GROHE thermostat series as well as groundbreaking innovations such as the GROHE Blue water system are the perfect embodiment of these values. Focused on customer needs, GROHE creates life-enhancing and sustainable product solutions that offer added value for consumers. To make everyday work easier for its professional partners, the brand also offers a comprehensive range of services, including the GROHE + loyalty program and GIVE – a training program for the next generation of installers.

With water at the core of its business, GROHE contributes to LIXIL’s corporate responsibility strategy with a resource-saving value chain: from CO2-neutral* production, water- and energy-saving product technologies, the removal of unnecessary plastic in the product packaging, all the way to the launch of Cradle to Cradle Certified® products. With the hybrid communication ecosystem GROHE X, the brand provides further impulses for the industry. Whether digitally on the brand experience hub, physically or hybrid in the GROHE X Brand & Communication Experience Center in Hemer, Germany or on the road with the GROHE X Motion Trucks, the brand connects people to enhance LIXIL’s purpose to “make better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere”.

*includes CO2 compensation projects, more on green.grohe.com

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve every day, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard and TOSTEM. Approximately 55,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at www.lixil.com

GROHE

Feldmühleplatz 15 • 40545 Düsseldorf • Germany

www.grohe-x.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Sarah Bagherzadegan

Leader, Brand Communication, LIXIL EMENA

E-Mail: media@grohe.com

PRESS CONTACT

MSL GROUP Germany

E-Mail: grohe-presse@mslgroup.com