HE Tariq Saeed Allay: IGCF 2024 embodies the UAE’s vision of inclusive and sustainable development and effective communication

Sharjah: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the 13th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2024) will take place on September 4-5, 2024, at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), IGCF 2024, themed ‘Agile Governments.. Innovative Communication’, will bring together senior officials, industry leaders, decision makers, researchers, and communication experts from government and private sectors, as well as media professionals from around the globe to envision and shape the future of government communication.

The two-day event will spotlight current and future models of agile governments in the era of rapid global changes, alongside innovative communication strategies and tools. It will explore how innovative government communication effectively advances policies and goals of resilient governments worldwide, across social, economic, cultural, and tourism domains.

Guided by five key pillars, the forum will feature expert-led discussions, constructive dialogues, and workshops focusing on the role of government communication in economic resilience, its impact on adventure tourism and sector capabilities, and strategies for attracting and retaining talent as a national asset. Additionally, it will explore the future of government communication in the digital age and the evolving landscape of personal interaction, analysing the communication strategies associated with this trend, which emphasises direct, emotional, and multi-dimensional engagement.

The forum’s theme resonates with governments' growing adoption of agility to drive innovation and future readiness in their operations. It aims to support global efforts in overcoming challenges, achieving sustainable development, and enhancing economic resilience, food security, and environmental protection.

Contributing to shaping the future of global communication

HE Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of SGMB, noted: “With its theme ‘Agile Governments… Innovative Communication,’ IGCF 2024 reinforces effective communication between communities and governments, and embodies the UAE’s vision of activating the pillars of inclusive and sustainable development. This edition sets a clear path for the future of development in the region and around the world, highlighting the central role of communication in achieving governments’ aspirations and objectives. The 13th IGCF underscores that governments’ resilience and success, now more than ever, require immersive and innovative communication that aligns with the interests of the audience.”

Allay added: “Communication should evolve in its methods, techniques, tools, and even messages, while engaging communities as active and impactful partners rather than recipients. IGCF 2024 will showcase the best practices and experiences, and explore the visions of key experts to contribute to shaping the future of communication worldwide.”

Key pillars of IGCF 2024

IGCF 2024 will unveil the central role of government communication in propelling innovation, and managing crises, particularly in emerging and green sectors under its first pillar ‘The Impact of Government Communication on Economic Resilience’. Discussions under this pillar will focus on revitalising communication’s impact on economic resilience and sustainable growth in areas such as the silver economy, space economy, rare metals, and other interconnected sectors that promote sustainable development and societies’ welfare.

Boosting adventure tourism

The forum’s second pillar examines the impact of government communication in bolstering the tourism economy, particularly through "adventure tourism." It will highlight how innovative communication strategies can drive sustainable development in tourism by promoting adventure-based experiences in environmental, sports, cultural, and other tourism sectors.

Talents: The wealth of nations

The forum’s third pillar will address the role of effective communication in attracting talent as a wealth for nations, and the future trends of resilient governments in the competitive ‘skills war.’ The focus will be on attracting the best competencies and talents into the labour market, emphasising effective communication as a critical tool.

The future of government communication in the digital age

Under the fourth pillar, IGCF will highlight how governments are adopting digital technologies to enhance interaction with citizens and provide services more effectively and transparently. The discussions will cover the use of big data, artificial intelligence, and cloud technologies to meet the expectations of the new generation.

Cross-cultural understanding

The fourth pillar, ‘The New Wave of Personal Interaction,’ will explore how in-person interaction and innovative digital communication can promote cross-cultural understanding and dialogue, break down barriers, bridge gaps, build international connections, and enhance cooperation on a global scale.