For the first time ever, Riyadh will host an extraordinary assembly of the world’s most influential figures in interior and product design as part of ARTDOM RIYADH 2025 — a premier international platform celebrating art, design, and innovation in the luxury interiors industry.

This year’s Business Program features an impressive lineup of visionary speakers and industry leaders, including:

Carlo Colombo , architect and designer, Co-owner of Studio A++

, architect and designer, Co-owner of Studio A++ Giulio Cappellini , Founder and Art Director of Cappellini

, Founder and Art Director of Cappellini Rossana Orlandi , international gallerist and design curator

, international gallerist and design curator Pierre Gonalons, designer and interior architect

designer and interior architect Draga & Aurel , founders of Draga & Aurel Studio

, founders of Draga & Aurel Studio Yannic Leveque , Senior Director of Architecture, Red Sea Global

, Senior Director of Architecture, Red Sea Global Hany Saad, Architect & interior designer

Architect & interior designer Lissa Carmona , CEO of ETEL

, CEO of ETEL Lindor Mehmetaj, ME CEO, Grove Gallery

ME CEO, Grove Gallery Marzia & Leonardo Dainelli , founders of Dainelli Studio

, founders of Dainelli Studio Francesca Russo, Design Diffusion World DDW

World-renowned product design experts will talk about creating premium collections for leading brands that have become icons of product design: Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Baxter, Kenzo, Issey Miyake, Giorgio Armani, Poliform, Flou, Moroso, Antonio Lupi, Chloé, Kiehl’s, Knoll, Lalique, L’Oréal Luxe, and Nina Ricci Parfums.

For instance, today, Cappellini's pieces are in major modern art museums—the V&A in London, MoMA in New York, the Pompidou Center in Paris, and others.

Over two days, ARTDOM will spotlight the transformative power of design across key sectors — HORECA, Development, Art & Lifestyle — through a curated series of talks, case studies, and discussions on global trends and opportunities.

Program Highlights

HORECA

Design evolution in hospitality: the changing role of design in luxury experiences

Luxury furniture and art in projects: how aesthetics drive profitability

The new face of hospitality: how the role of design has evolved over the past decade

The sensory dimension of design: how fragrance and aesthetics define brand identity

DEVELOPMENT

Vision 2030 and beyond: development goals and challenges in Saudi Arabia

The business of design: opportunities for creative industries in the Kingdom

SAUDI ARABIA LANDSCAPE

Empowering creative industries: how PIF and national initiatives are shaping the business of design

Saudi design community: nurturing emerging talent and expanding creative horizons

Media and branding: best practices in promoting design through modern communication

ART & LIFESTYLE

Art, furniture, and profitability: integrating creativity for commercial success

Discovering emerging talent in art

Collaborations in product design

Interiors between art and design

Beyond the Stage

B2B matchmaking program — a structured networking platform connecting exhibitors and buyers through targeted, pre-scheduled meetings



— a structured networking platform connecting exhibitors and buyers through targeted, pre-scheduled meetings Curated design tours & pitch sessions — showcasing leading international brands, galleries, and authors within ARTDOM’s special projects



— showcasing leading international brands, galleries, and authors within ARTDOM’s special projects Evening gala event —exclusive gathering bringing together industry visionaries, media, and creatives in a relaxed setting, headlined by renowned DJ VIVA.

Join the Future of Design

ARTDOM Riyadh invites designers, architects, developers, private clients, and art enthusiasts to be part of a landmark event shaping the future of design and creativity in the Kingdom and beyond.

Pre-register now at www.artdom.com to secure your place among the global leaders redefining tomorrow’s living environments.

About ARTDOM RIYADH

ARTDOM RIYADH is an international exhibition and congress dedicated to interior design, art, and luxury furnishings. The event unites creators, investors, and industry pioneers to explore how innovation, aesthetics, and sustainability are transforming modern living spaces.

As Saudi Arabia cements its position as a global cultural hub, ARTDOM RIYADH 2025 stands as a testament to the Kingdom’s commitment to fostering creativity, supporting the arts, and driving economic diversification through design.

Website: www.artdom.com

Contact: me@artdom.com