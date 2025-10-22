PHOTO
For the first time ever, Riyadh will host an extraordinary assembly of the world’s most influential figures in interior and product design as part of ARTDOM RIYADH 2025 — a premier international platform celebrating art, design, and innovation in the luxury interiors industry.
This year’s Business Program features an impressive lineup of visionary speakers and industry leaders, including:
- Carlo Colombo, architect and designer, Co-owner of Studio A++
- Giulio Cappellini, Founder and Art Director of Cappellini
- Rossana Orlandi, international gallerist and design curator
- Pierre Gonalons, designer and interior architect
- Draga & Aurel, founders of Draga & Aurel Studio
- Yannic Leveque, Senior Director of Architecture, Red Sea Global
- Hany Saad, Architect & interior designer
- Lissa Carmona, CEO of ETEL
- Lindor Mehmetaj, ME CEO, Grove Gallery
- Marzia & Leonardo Dainelli, founders of Dainelli Studio
- Francesca Russo, Design Diffusion World DDW
World-renowned product design experts will talk about creating premium collections for leading brands that have become icons of product design: Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Baxter, Kenzo, Issey Miyake, Giorgio Armani, Poliform, Flou, Moroso, Antonio Lupi, Chloé, Kiehl’s, Knoll, Lalique, L’Oréal Luxe, and Nina Ricci Parfums.
For instance, today, Cappellini's pieces are in major modern art museums—the V&A in London, MoMA in New York, the Pompidou Center in Paris, and others.
Over two days, ARTDOM will spotlight the transformative power of design across key sectors — HORECA, Development, Art & Lifestyle — through a curated series of talks, case studies, and discussions on global trends and opportunities.
Program Highlights
HORECA
- Design evolution in hospitality: the changing role of design in luxury experiences
- Luxury furniture and art in projects: how aesthetics drive profitability
- The new face of hospitality: how the role of design has evolved over the past decade
- The sensory dimension of design: how fragrance and aesthetics define brand identity
DEVELOPMENT
- Vision 2030 and beyond: development goals and challenges in Saudi Arabia
- The business of design: opportunities for creative industries in the Kingdom
SAUDI ARABIA LANDSCAPE
- Empowering creative industries: how PIF and national initiatives are shaping the business of design
- Saudi design community: nurturing emerging talent and expanding creative horizons
- Media and branding: best practices in promoting design through modern communication
ART & LIFESTYLE
- Art, furniture, and profitability: integrating creativity for commercial success
- Discovering emerging talent in art
- Collaborations in product design
- Interiors between art and design
Beyond the Stage
- B2B matchmaking program — a structured networking platform connecting exhibitors and buyers through targeted, pre-scheduled meetings
- Curated design tours & pitch sessions — showcasing leading international brands, galleries, and authors within ARTDOM’s special projects
- Evening gala event —exclusive gathering bringing together industry visionaries, media, and creatives in a relaxed setting, headlined by renowned DJ VIVA.
Join the Future of Design
ARTDOM Riyadh invites designers, architects, developers, private clients, and art enthusiasts to be part of a landmark event shaping the future of design and creativity in the Kingdom and beyond.
Pre-register now at www.artdom.com to secure your place among the global leaders redefining tomorrow’s living environments.
About ARTDOM RIYADH
ARTDOM RIYADH is an international exhibition and congress dedicated to interior design, art, and luxury furnishings. The event unites creators, investors, and industry pioneers to explore how innovation, aesthetics, and sustainability are transforming modern living spaces.
As Saudi Arabia cements its position as a global cultural hub, ARTDOM RIYADH 2025 stands as a testament to the Kingdom’s commitment to fostering creativity, supporting the arts, and driving economic diversification through design.
Website: www.artdom.com
Contact: me@artdom.com