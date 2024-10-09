Prydz’s iconic HOLO experience features a lineup studded with musical talent, including George Privatti, Paul Darey, IMEN, Masha Vincent, Bachir Salloum, Jixo & Danz, John Bowtie, and Mario Bazouri

Dubai – Dubai is preparing for an unforgettable night, as the legendary Eric Prydz takes the stage with his groundbreaking HOLO show in the Middle East for the first time. This globally acclaimed sonic-visual experience will be a fitting grand finale to GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s largest tech and start-up event.

Pulsating, open-air dance floor

To be held at the Expo City Arena, Prydz’ show will transform the venue into a pulsating, open-air dance floor, where cutting-edge technology and musical magic collide. Eric Prydz, the platinum-selling Swedish DJ, is famous for his visionary live performances, and having wowed audiences across the globe, from New York to Melbourne, and now it’s Dubai’s turn to be enthralled by HOLO.

Unmatched lineup of talent

The night will also feature an unmatched lineup of talent, including George Privatti, Paul Darey, IMEN, Masha Vincent, Bachir Salloum, Jixo & Danz, John Bowtie, and Mario Bazouri—each artist bringing their own unique rhythm to the night. Together, they will build the energy, setting the stage for the crescendo: Prydz’s iconic HOLO experience.

Beacon of music, creativity, and innovation

This performance is also notable for being a collaboration with Sónar, the legendary festival that stands as a beacon of music, creativity, and innovation. This is only the second time these two powerhouses of electronic music have joined forces, after sell-out show of HOLO at Sónar’s 30th anniversary in 2023.

Premium facilities & more…

Starting at 7:30 PM and lasting until the early hours, some 18,000 fans are expected to dance the night away to the electrifying music at the venue. According to organisers M Premiere, tickets for the show are flying off the shelves, and VIP tickets seem to be especially in demand. VIP ticket holders will enjoy an exclusive, elevated experience with plush seating, unobstructed view of the stage, and access to premium facilities, along with dedicated parking and an array of gourmet drinks.

Visual and auditory masterpiece

HOLO is a visual and auditory masterpiece, making for a sensory odyssey the likes of which the city is yet to witness, promises the organisers. The show is being organised by M Premiere and Uniglobal Projects, with the support of Dubai Calendar and media partnership with Lovin Dubai- pass you by. Tickets are available at PlatinumList.

Media Inquiries

For more information and media enquiries, please reach out to Lina at: lina@yondandbeyond.com