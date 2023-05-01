UAE: The Global Education and Training Exhibition Spring 2023 (GETEX Spring 2023), the UAE’s leading education and student recruitment training event, concluded successfully on April 28, 2023. The three-day event, comprising of an Academia – Industry conference, seminars and workshop for faculty and career counsellors, led by an exhibition that featured education offerings from all around the world, drew in excess of 24,000 visitors determined to make a difference in tomorrow’s world.

The event proved to be an amazing opportunity for school leavers and adults looking for learning options that would allow them to mould their carriers or achieve skills that would help them advance in their respective professions. More than 200 regional and international institutions from 26 countries were represented at GETEX 2023, offering close to 1500 options of diplomas, undergraduate, post-graduate, doctorate and vocational programmes. The show-floor of GETEX 2023 gave every student-visitor more study options that any other face-to-face education platform witnessed in the Middle East.

Anselm Godinho, Managing Director of International Conferences and Exhibitions (IC&E), and organiser of GETEX, said: “The remarkable success of the show this year spells the return of GETEX to its old glory of being THE Education and Training ‘must visit’ event in the Middle East. Our intent is to develop this event by focussing on the ‘modern student’, by highlighting the trending courses and professions and by adapting to the evolving learning environments that best work for students. We will be back bigger and better with engagement zones and activities that provide a more holistic approach to student life and learning.

Dr. Ayoub Kazim, the Executive Director Dubai Campuses at the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) commented: “GETEX 2023 is a must-participate event for us as it gives us the opportunity to interact with the largest body of students, seeking admission into undergraduate courses. GETEX is timed perfectly to help us recruit quality students for our academic calendar, starting in August 2023.”

Dr Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Middlesex University and Director of Middlesex University Dubai said: “GETEX continues to serve as an innovative platform for students to explore a variety of universities and programmes of all different levels, helping them to choose their path towards their dream career. We have been participating in GETEX for many years, meeting and networking with aspiring young talent across this region and beyond. This year we saw hundreds of students pass through to speak with our Admissions Team, Faculty and Support Staff and were able to share the multitude of programmes, social activities, grants, scholarships and services that MDX is proud to offer at an exemplary, world-class level."

Johan Raath, Guidance Counsellor, Future International School, stated: “Our children really benefited from their visit to GETEX and the feedback I got from them was awesome. They really enjoyed the time there as well as the opportunity they had to experience something as big in real life.”

Presenting new possibilities, GETEX Spring 2023 served as a dynamic event that brought together young, creative people from all over the world, contributing to shape the future of the region's education industry.

