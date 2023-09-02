Doha: Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) is preparing to lead a series of discussions on shared global challenges and the geopolitical events shaping today’s world.

Dubbed the Hiwaraat Conference Series, after the Arabic word for dialogues, the inclusive platform brings together scholars, policymakers, diplomats, and government officials from around the world to contribute innovative solutions to a wide range of global and regional issues.

The series will cover a variety of themes ranging from the 2003 Iraq war, the history of Islamophobia and its current iterations, and the ongoing challenges surrounding Afghanistan, to the future of water security in the Gulf region and the social and cultural dynamics shaping the global energy landscape.

Dr. Safwan Masri, Dean of Georgetown University in Qatar, said Hiwaraat will serve as a discussion platform that leverages the university’s position as a beacon of intellectual exchange and collaboration to address past and current challenges from a fresh perspective.

“As GU-Q Dean, I am thrilled to announce the launch of ‘Hiwaraat,’ a thought-provoking series of signature Georgetown events that introduces a fresh, practice-focused format, distinct from traditional academic assemblies. Our mission is to bring together distinguished experts and accomplished practitioners for action-oriented discussions that yield real outcomes. At the upcoming inaugural conference, delving into the ongoing impact of the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, a notable former Iraqi statesman is set to take the stage as the keynote speaker, joined by diplomats, scholars, and international media figures,” he said.

The first conference in the series, titled “The Invasion of Iraq: Regional Reflections,” assesses the conflict’s profound geopolitical and socioeconomic repercussions that continue to reverberate across the globe twenty years later.

Convened by Dr. Masri, in collaboration with the Center for International and Regional Studies (CIRS), the three-day conference will kick off on September 14 at the Four Seasons hotel in Doha.

Foregrounding diverse Iraqi voices, the conference will feature high-profile speakers from the US and MENA region for a comprehensive exploration of two decades of political, economic, and social upheaval in the region, and the obstacles that continue to confront future generations in Iraq.

Live Arabic and English translation will be available throughout the conferences.

To register and learn more details about the conference, including the full list of participants and the schedule of panels, please visit: https://hiwaraat.qatar.georgetown.edu/

About Hiwaraat

The Hiwaraat Conference Series at Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) brings together scholars, experts, and the public for an exploration of shared global challenges in order to create a better future through dialogue and discussion. Each conference in the series offers an inclusive space that encourages community engagement, knowledge creation, and the search for innovative solutions to present and future challenges.

https://hiwaraat.qatar.georgetown.edu/

About Georgetown University in Qatar

Established in 1789 in Washington, DC, Georgetown University is one of the world’s leading academic and research institutions. Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q), founded in 2005 in partnership with Qatar Foundation, seeks to build upon the world-class reputation of the university through education, research, and service. Inspired by the university’s mission of promoting intellectual, ethical, and spiritual understanding, GU-Q aims to advance knowledge and provide students and the community with a holistic educational experience that produces global citizens committed to the service of humanity.

Located in Doha’s Education City, GU-Q offers the same internationally recognized Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service degree as Georgetown’s campus in Washington, DC. This unique, interdisciplinary program prepares students to tackle the most important and pressing global issues by helping them develop critical thinking, analytical, and communication skills within an international context. GU-Q alumni work in leading local and international organizations across industries ranging from finance to energy, education, and media. The Qatar campus also facilitates the Executive Master in Diplomacy and International Affairs along with the Executive Master’s in Leadership graduate degree programs.

For more information, please visit: https://www.qatar.georgetown.edu/

