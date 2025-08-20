Hand-picked teachers from across the globe joining GEMS for Academic Year 2025-26

GEMS group celebrates students heading to world’s leading universities for next stage of their journey

Retention rates remain among the highest in the sector, as Chairman heralds “not just a new chapter – but a turning point”

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: GEMS Education today welcomed more than 1,700 new teachers from a diverse range of countries at its annual GEMS Awareness Day, held at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai.

In his keynote address, GEMS Education Chairman and Founder Mr Sunny Varkey declared that 2025 marks “not just a new chapter, but a turning point” in the history of education. Reflecting on the group’s six and a half decades of impact, Mr Varkey underlined both the opportunities and responsibilities facing educators today.

“We are not just growing. We are not just improving. We are not just leading. We are re-imagining education for a new generation,” he said.

He told the audience that while technology and artificial intelligence will transform how children learn, the human connection between teacher and student remains irreplaceable:

“No machine is programmed to give our children the values and mindset to succeed and be a good person. No line of code can replace warmth and encouragement. And no artificial intelligence, no matter how advanced, will believe in you the way a teacher can. This is the power of human connection.”

Mr Varkey also reaffirmed his conviction that family must always come first in education, highlighting GEMS’ BEYOND100, Determined Genius, Family First Café, and Parent 360 programmes as examples of initiatives that help nurture character, wellbeing, and lifelong habits for success.

“Our work is more than a job, more than a mission, more than a calling. It is a simple promise we must keep – to always put children first. No ifs and no buts,” Mr Varkey added.

Every year, GEMS students progress to the world’s most prestigious universities, including the Ivy League in the United States, Oxbridge in the United Kingdom, Russell Group universities, and other leading institutions globally. These outcomes stand as proof of the academic excellence, high teaching standards, and world-class support networks that define a GEMS education.

This includes, in 2025, 250 students who have been accepted into a Global Top 50 institution and 353 into Russell Group universities. Seven GEMS students have also been accepted into Ivy Leagues universities this year.

Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer, built on the Chairman’s message by highlighting GEMS’ commitment to recruiting and developing the very best talent:

“Every year, we go to extraordinary lengths to recruit only the very best educators – those who share our vision for excellence, creativity, and student success. GEMS Awareness Day is a celebration of this culture, attracting top educators, fostering belonging, and reinforcing excellence across our network.”

This level of demand reflects its reputation for supporting, developing, and respecting teachers, as underlined by Mr Varkey’s own words: “Teachers have always been and will always be the backbone of GEMS Education.”

Lisa Crausby OBE, Group Chief Education Officer, concluded by emphasising the role of teachers in turning vision into reality:

“I am delighted to welcome this year’s new intake of talented teachers to our GEMS family. The calibre, experience, and passion of our teachers make the real difference in our classrooms every day. With innovation at the heart of our work, I am confident we will continue to deliver exceptional outcomes for every child, in every GEMS school.”

GEMS continues to record exceptional retention rates, with the vast majority of teaching staff returning year-on-year. The group’s commitment to professional development has seen key leadership appointments from within as well as the introduction of hand-picked new heads.

GEMS Awareness Day 2025 brought together educators from across the network for a day of inspiration, collaboration, and insight, setting the stage for a school year focused on innovation, excellence, and transformation in education.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s leading private K-12 education providers, educating over 200,000 students from 176+ nationalities across its global network of owned and managed schools. With nearly half a million alumni, GEMS has built a legacy of impact that spans generations and continents.

Established in Dubai in 1959, GEMS remains a family-founded and family-led organisation, guided by its visionary founder and chairman Sunny Varkey, and his sons Dino Varkey (Group CEO) and Jay Varkey (Deputy Group CEO).

With a focus on delivering high-quality education to students from all walks of life, GEMS offers a wide range of curricula and learning pathways. Each year, GEMS students graduate into the world’s top universities, including all eight Ivy League institutions and every UK Russell Group university, and go on to become leaders, innovators, and changemakers in every sector.

Through its expanding school network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS is committed to its mission: to put a quality education within reach of every learner, everywhere.

