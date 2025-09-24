Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Gallagher Security is gearing up to showcase its newest cloud-based solutions at Intersec Saudi Arabia 2025, held from 29 September to 1 October at RICEC in Riyadh.

Nemer Mdardas, Regional Director – MENA, says the team will have a comprehensive suite of security solutions for attendees to experience, showcasing Gallagher’s innovative, integrated products.

For the first time in the Middle East, Gallagher will unveil its groundbreaking OneLink solution.

“By harnessing the cloud, OneLink seamlessly connects any site in the world directly to Gallagher Security's Command Centre, our world-class, centralized security platform,” says Nemer.

“We are also excited to preview the new AccessNow solution, an innovative cloud-based platform that streamlines and automates access requests.”

Nemer says sharing the new cloud-based solutions with Intersec attendees reaffirms Gallagher’s commitment to protecting people and assets through intelligent, integrated solutions.

“Intersec Saudi Arabia is an important platform for us to engage with regional stakeholders and demonstrate how Gallagher’s technology is helping to shape the future of security,” says Nemer.

"Our presence and continued engagement in the region reflect our alignment with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, through our support for innovation, adoption of advanced technologies, and contribution to the development of critical infrastructure."

“We’re excited to showcase solutions that show how we can enhance safety as well as deliver operational efficiency and user convenience.”

Nemer says visitors to Gallagher’s stand (#4-C24) will also see live demonstrations of its perimeter security solutions and our cutting-edge security technologies, which are expertly engineered to safeguard critical infrastructure with robust detection and monitoring capabilities.

Gallagher will also spotlight collaborative technologies developed with partners including Idemia, Commend, Penguin Solutions, and Garrett.

Nemer says these integrations demonstrate how strategic partnerships are driving new standards in safety and security.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet key Gallagher leaders, including Craig Schutte, Executive Vice President for APAC and IMEA, and Ian Meadows, General Manager – IMEA.

As one of the biggest security tradeshow events in the Middle East, Intersec Saudi Arabia will bring together thousands of industry professionals to explore the latest innovations in security, safety, and fire protection.

“We’re looking forward to more meaningful conversations with our customers and partners in Riyadh,” says Nemer.

“Together, we’re building smarter, safer environments across the Middle East.”