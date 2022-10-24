Following this year’s sold-out event, Future Hospitality Summit – Saudi Arabia 2023 will be the sixth edition of the Saudi-focused event

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Saudi Arabia will take place in Riyadh in 2023, bringing together the region’s industry leaders for discussions, deals and insight on the continued growth of the Kingdom’s hospitality and tourism sectors.

This will be the sixth industry conference organised by The Bench for the Saudi market. Host sponsors are Al Faisaliah Hotel and Al Khozama Investment. The 2023 edition of FHS Saudi Arabia will take place at the luxurious Prince Sultan Grand Hall, located in one of Riyadh’s most sought-after venues. Al Faisaliah Hotel is currently undergoing a guestroom and public area refurbishment, which is scheduled for completion by year-end 2023.

The event will once again unite the investment communities of the Saudi Arabian Hospitality Investment Conference (SHIC) and the Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF) and will bring together government leaders, hotel and F&B investors, developers and operators, to address the Kingdom’s latest developments and the industry’s hottest topics.

“Following the resounding success of FHS in Riyadh and Dubai this year, we are excited to announce the dates and host partners for next year,” said Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of The Bench. This year’s events have further cemented the Future Hospitality Summit as the flagship hospitality investment platform in the region and we can’t wait to start working on the programmes for 2023. We are delighted to welcome Al Faisaliah Hotel and Al Khozama Investment as our host sponsors for the third edition of FHS Saudi Arabia and look forward to welcoming everyone to the iconic Al Faisaliah Hotel, managed by Mandarin Oriental.”

FHS Saudi Arabia 2023 will focus on various conference tracks including hospitality investment, industry start-ups, sustainable development and human capital ecosystems. The FHS Advisory Board will convene November to discuss and shape the event programme and experiences.

“Al Faisaliah Hotel is excited to partner with The Bench and Al Khozama in delivering the next Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh, a city that is developing rapidly with vast opportunities and resources to grasp on. We are delighted to have this summit at our property and we can’t wait to see you all soon,” commented Richard Johnson, General Manager of Al Faisaliah Hotel.

Six months after FHS Saudi Arabia concludes, the Future Hospitality Summit will be held in Abu Dhabi for the first time and will be hosted at the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island from 25-27 September 2023. For more information on the 2023 editions of FHS please visit https://www.futurehospitalitysummit.com/

-Ends-

About The Bench

The Bench has established a legacy for delivering world-leading investment forums and conferences in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. The key principle behind these platforms has remained ‘dealmaking’. Transforming the way business connect, Bench has developed a reputation for creating innovative and high-impact meeting spaces for the industry.

For over two decades - government leaders, tourism ministries, global travel & tourism associations, the world’s most influential hospitality brands, hotel owners & investors, renowned restaurant groups, airlines & aviation authorities, destination developers, asset managers, financial groups and consultants – have been participating in The Bench’s events for their respective objectives. These include AHIC, AHIF, GRIF, FHS, AHF, IDEEA, AviaDev and RENEW –where industry players showcase their brands, position themselves as thought leaders or innovators, and connect with the right opportunities and knowledge.

Learn more on thebench.com

About Al Faisaliah Hotel

With an enviable location in the heart of the prestigious Olaya district, Al Faisaliah Hotel is the epitome of Arabian hospitality in Riyadh. The luxurious hotel features 325 tastefully designed rooms and suites, complemented by around-the-clock butler service, an array of exquisite dining options, an award-winning ladies-only Spa and a state-of-the-art fitness centre. The hotel’s 6,300 square meters of customisable meeting facilities have been designed to accommodate events of any size. Surrounded by Al Faisaliah Tower, Mode Mall and other Riyadh’s key attractions, Al Faisaliah Hotel is a cosmopolitan hub with Saudi charm.

About Al Khozama Investments

Al Khozama Investment (AK) is a pioneering developer and manager of premium commercial properties in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1995, the company follows a progressive and diversified business model that covers the ownership, investment and management of properties in hospitality, retail, commercial, F&B and residential sectors.

With numerous international awards garnered by company over the past 25 years, in 2019 AK Investment was named Saudi Arabia's leading luxury hospitality company by the World Travel Awards. In addition to presently managed five hotels including Al Faisaliah Hotel and Al Faisaliah Suites, Riyadh; Bay La Sun Hotel & Marina and Views Hotel & Residences, King Abdullah Economic City and Al Bustan Residences, Riyadh. For more information, visit alkhozama.com

Media contact:

Anne Bleeker, Managing Director In2 Consulting

Email: anne@in2consulting.com