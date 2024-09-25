Spectators can look forward to live music performances, free golf lessons, trick shot shows and much more

There are now 50 days to go until the event, part of the inaugural DP World Tour Play-Offs, takes place at Jumeirah Golf Estates from November 14-17

Spectators attending this year’s DP World Tour Championship, Dubai at Jumeirah Golf Estates, can look forward to some fantastic entertainment away from the golf action with fun activations for all ages, including free golf lessons, kids’ activities and live music.

General admission is free on November 14-15, and fans in attendance will be treated to live music performances on both days courtesy of Aston Wylie (Thursday) and Big Mouth (Friday), setting the tone for what will follow over the course of the weekend.

Now in its 16th year, the season-ending DP World Tour Championship is a highlight of the Middle East’s sporting calendar. With the likes of Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood already confirmed for the final Roles Series event of the season, the on-course golf competition is shaping up to be as exciting as ever, while the event now forms part of the inaugural DP World Tour Play-Offs, alongside the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, which takes place at Yas Links one week earlier.

For those fans who fancy a break from watching some of the world’s best golfers battle it out for glory, there is plenty to keep you occupied, starting with Ladies Day on Saturday November 16, with general admission tickets available for AED 125, and free fast-track entry for children aged 17 and under, who must pre-register in advance

After collecting a wristband on arrival (prior to 3pm), ladies can redeem two free drinks from 11am onwards at the Zonin Bar in The Championship Village (subject to availability).

Golf Clinics will take place from 12noon on the driving range, giving participants the opportunity to perfect their swing alongside some of the professionals taking part in the tournament.

Ladies Day attendees can also sit back and relax at one of the on-site pamper stations or watch a hugely entertaining show by the Trick Shot Boys, while those who want to stand out from the crowd will have the opportunity to take advantage of a glitter face painting service.

The end of the golf doesn’t mean the end of the day, as the Red Light Party Band will take to the stage (following the last putt around 5.30pm) to ensure the festivities continue, bringing the day’s proceedings to a close in thrilling fashion.

Sunday November 17 is Family Day, with free fast-track entry for children aged 17 and under, although pre-registration is required.

There is another packed schedule of entertainment, with plenty for the little ones to enjoy at the Kids Zone (open from 11am – 5pm) including face painting, balloon bending, arts and crafts, magic shows and princess workshops.

As an added bonus, House of Pops will be giving away a free plant-based fruit pop in the Championship Village to the first 200 children onsite, available from 9am.

Once again, there will be free golf lessons for people of all abilities on the driving range, while the Trick Shot Boys will return to showcase their repertoire of dazzling skills.

Once play finishes, live music will be provided by the fantastic Greg Pearson, who will bring the curtain down on the 2024 DP World Tour Championship in style.

Please note, all ticket holders can enjoy 20 percent off Bar Fly by Buddah-Bar Brunch and the Family Imagination Brunch at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah during the month of November. Advanced booking is required, and the offer is subject to availability. To take advantage, DP World Tour Championship tickets must be presented on arrival.

Ticket holders can also take advantage of a 20 percent discount at Five Iron Golf Dubai, a brand-new indoor golf and entertainment venue, inclusive of all SIMS and food & beverage for the remainder of 2024.

Spectators can enhance their overall experience with Ticket+, priced AED 160 (Thursday / Friday) and AED 390 (Saturday / Sunday), which includes guaranteed access to The Greatest Bar on Earth viewing platform, where guests can enjoy superb views of the 17th hole from the shaded front area, and general admission to the 18-hole golf course and Championship Village.

Additionally, Ticket+ holders can take advantage of priority access to F&B counters and the main entrance / ticket check, while also utilising the public car parking onsite, with complimentary shuttles to the main entrance.

To secure free tickets for the 2024 DP World Tour Championship, and to explore the various ticket options, including premium experiences, please visit dpwtc.com

