Olympic Silver Medallist Tommy Fleetwood is set to chase more glory in the 2024 Race to Dubai as he competes in the DP World Tour Championship from November 14-17.

Fleetwood, who became a DP World Global Ambassador in June, will join four-time Major Champion Rory McIlroy at the renowned Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates for the season-ending Rolex Series event.

A Dubai resident, the World Number 11 has enjoyed significant success in the UAE, with three of his seven DP World Tour titles coming in the region. He claimed back-to-back wins at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in 2017 and 2018, won the season-long Race to Dubai in 2017, and added another triumph this year at the inaugural Dubai Invitational.

Recently, Fleetwood earned the Silver Medal for Great Britain at the Paris Olympics, standing on the podium alongside World Number One Scottie Scheffler and Major winner Hideki Matsuyama at Le Golf National—the venue of his Ryder Cup debut in 2018.

He will spend two weeks in the United Arab Emirates following confirmation he will tee it up at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - the first event of the DP World Tour Play-offs, a new two event series also incorporating the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

The top 70 available players at the conclusion of the “Back 9” events will gather at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi before the top 50 available players move on to Dubai, as the new-look season comes to a dramatic close, and fans are able to buy tickets to all four days of action here.

"It's always a privilege to be part of the DP World Tour Championship, especially on a course as iconic as the Earth Course,” said Fleetwood, a seven-time DP World Tour winner. “The Race to Dubai has played a huge role in my career, and I’m excited to be back competing in the DP World Tour Play-offs.

“The UAE has been like a second home to me, and I’ve been fortunate to experience some great moments here - winning in Abu Dhabi twice and lifting the Race to Dubai trophy in 2017 were incredible milestones. It’s a place that always inspires me to play my best golf."

Fleetwood and DP World officially opened The DP World Golf Performance Centre at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai in 2022, the region’s first-ever Tommy Fleetwood Academy, and he remains committed to growing grassroots golf in the region and globally.

"Being named a DP World Global Ambassador is a real honour. I’m proud to represent such an important partner of the Tour I grew up watching and to help grow the game globally with my Academy. The partnership feels like a perfect fit for me, especially with all the success I’ve had in Dubai and the UAE.”

Following record weekend crowds last year, free general admission tickets for Thursday and Friday are now available at dpwtc.com. This is the last opportunity to take advantage of Early bird options, which are selling fast, with fans encouraged to save up to 30% on General Admission and Ticket+ weekend tickets before general admission prices increase from 95 AED to 125 AED on Friday September 13.

The DP World Tour Championship offers a fantastic day out for all, combining world-class golf with an array of exciting activities and experiences. The vibrant village ensures an incredible atmosphere, featuring dedicated activations for children, free golf lessons for all ages, Ladies Day celebrations, trick-shot shows, large screens for enhanced viewing, and engaging sports activations.

Additional elements of this year’s event to look forward to include the climax of the G4D (Golf for the Disabled) Tour, a hugely inspiring competition in which nine of the world’s best golfers with disability battle it out for glory. Mike Browne claimed the title in 2023.

Fans seeking an elevated experience can choose from a range of premium hospitality options. The Championship Chalet, situated on the 18th green, offers an exclusive vantage point to observe the thrilling conclusion of each round. The Earth Lounge, overlooking the 16th green, provides a chic and comfortable setting to relax and enjoy the action. Additionally, Ticket+ includes guaranteed access to the shaded viewing platform at The Greatest Bar on Earth on the 17th, the perfect ambiance with refreshing beverages to take in the action up close.

To secure free tickets for all the action on Thursday and Friday of the 2024 DP World Tour Championship and to explore the various ticket options, including premium experiences, please visit dpwtc.com.

About the DP World Tour



The DP World Tour is the main men’s professional golf Tour of the European Tour group.

Our 2024 global schedule features a minimum of 44 tournaments in 24 different countries across three distinct phases of the season: five ‘Global Swings’ from November 2023 to August 2024; the ‘Back 9’ from September 2024 to October 2024; and the ‘DP World Tour Play-Offs’, comprising two consecutive Rolex Series events in November 2024.

Overall, the 2024 season features five Rolex Series events – the premium category of events on the DP World Tour - and four Major Championships, all of which count towards the Race to Dubai Rankings in partnership with Rolex, the Tour’s season-long competition which concludes at the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.

DP World, the leading provider of global smart end-to-end supply chain and logistics solutions, has been the title partner of the DP World Tour since the start of the 2022 season, the Tour’s 50th season following its formation in 1972.

About the European Tour group

The European Tour group is the overarching corporate brand which administers: the DP World Tour, the Challenge Tour, the Legends Tour and the G4D Tour and, along with the PGA of America, is the Managing Partner of golf’s greatest team contest, the Ryder Cup.



Established in 1972, the European Tour group is committed to ‘Driving Golf Further’ through our guiding principles of being innovative, inclusive and global.

Innovative: We are driving innovation in golf through the creation of award-winning content, pioneering tournament formats and the use of the latest technology and inventive fan engagement. We are committed to attracting new audiences whilst respecting the tradition of our sport.

Inclusive: We are committed to include all who share a love for the game of golf. We are passionate about a closer collaboration with the women’s game, golf for the disabled and promoting the many physical and mental health benefits of playing golf.

Global: Since 1972, players from 38 different countries have won tournaments on our main Tour, while our live broadcast reaches more than 490 million homes in more than 150 countries every week, generating in excess of 2,200 global broadcast hours for each event. We also enjoy the support of many of the world’s leading business brands with DP World, Rolex, BMW, Emirates, Fortinet and Hilton as Official Partners.



The European Tour group has Strategic Alliances with the PGA TOUR, the Sunshine Tour and Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia. Those Strategic Alliances, combined with partnerships with the China Golf Association (CGA), Japan Golf Tour Organization (JGTO), the Korea Professional Golfers’ Association (KPGA), and the TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India, provide global pathways for players from across the world to compete internationally on the DP World Tour, the main men’s professional golf Tour of the European Tour group.

We ensure we have a positive long-term impact on the courses, countries and the communities we visit through ‘Golf for Good’, the umbrella name for the European Tour group’s commitment to ‘Driving Golf Further’ in an environmentally and socially sustainable way.

About the Rolex Series

The Rolex Series is the premium category of events on the DP World Tour, comprising five tournaments in 2024, staged in a variety of world-class golfing locations around the globe, each with a minimum prize fund of US$9 million.

Showcasing innovation, enriched media, content and broadcast coverage, and a superior event experience for both fans and for the world’s top players, the list of Rolex Series Champions includes some of golf’s most distinguished names.

The Rolex Series was launched in 2017, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of Rolex’s enduring partnership with the European Tour group.

In 2024, the Rolex Series comprises; the Hero Dubai Desert Classic (January 18-21), the Genesis Scottish Open (July 11-14) the BMW PGA Championship (September 19-22), the Abu Dhabi Championship (November 7-10) and the DP World Tour Championship (November 14-17). The latter two events comprise the DP World Tour Play-Offs and feature the leading 70 and 50 players from the Race to Dubai respectively.