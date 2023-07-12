Dubai, UAE: As the world celebrates International World Youth Skills Day 2023 on July 15, FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, and INJAZ Al-Arab, a member of Junior Achievement Worldwide, have united to empower the youth of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, through mentorship programs, making a lasting impact on their futures.



According to UN statistics, there are about 1.2 billion youth between the ages of 15–24 years in the world, with the number expected to increase 7% by 2030 . Through collaborative mentorship programs, FedEx and INJAZ Al-Arab have reached more than 1,350 students across the UAE and Saudi Arabia.



The programs are tailored to equip students with critical workplace skills, build financial literacy, and provide an understanding of entrepreneurship and innovation. In the UAE, students gained hands-on experience in critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and creativity through interactions with FedEx team members, preparing them for a successful career.



FedEx has been supporting Junior Achievement Worldwide globally for more than 40 years, championing the development of technical, soft skills, and career-ready skills in youth to succeed in their professional journey. This collaboration with INJAZ Al-Arab reinforces the company’s commitment to empowering the next generation with the right tools and resources, contributing to the transformative future of regional economies.



About FedEx Express

