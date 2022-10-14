Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Future Blockchain Summit, MENA region’s first and largest blockchain conference and exhibition, held its 5th edition at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from October 10th-13th October 2022 (Monday to Thursday). The Future Blockchain Summit hosted visionaries from the public and private sector including DMCC, ADGM, Emirates Post, BCG, Binance, Mastercard and EmiratesNBD.

As blockchain evolves and transforms the world, it has found a strategic place in the UAE’s next wave of technological transformation. In line with the vision of turning Dubai into a global Web3 hub, the Future Blockchain Summit brought together the largest gathering of thought leaders, blockchain architects, game-changing startups and powerful investors who converged for four days of networking, investing and education, centered around the most disruptive technologies since the advent of the Internet.

Speakers at the event included thought leaders from OKX, Chainalysis, Cypher Capital, Choise.com, Elliptic, Dubai Police, LyoPay and Sensorium.

The Future Blockchain Summit hosted panel discussions on the role of metaverse in entertainment, fashion and gaming. The summit showcased how retailers such as H&M are using the metaverse and fintech to enhance human experience. Lisa Chatterton, Fashion Innovation agency, London College of Fashion, said, “Collaboration between fashion brands and technology companies is absolutely vital. We are yet to understand the potential that technology can bring to fashion. Retailers and tech companies are experimenting and working together by enhancing the customer journey.”

Blockchain for identification

bio-idz, an organisation that specializes in identity authentication, launched its payment-enabled wearable technology at the Summit. “The world of blockchain technology has widened our horizons with NFT wearables. The range of products we introduced -including Swiss watches, rings, bracelets, key chains and pendants – are not just attractive but can be used for financial transactions and for ID authentication,” said Ranjith K Shyamaladas, Founder and CEO of bio-idz.

Technology solutions such as blockchain, AI and VR enable artists to collaborate and create immersive experiences. Scott Page, a renowned musician with Pink Floyd and Toto, shared his take at the Summit, “The metaverse has opened up the space for artists and we have been streaming all our shows on the metaverse. It gives an opportunity to generate an unlimited audience and hence, better revenue with more transparency. For musicians, it is a space to expand their audience and give them a new experience.”

