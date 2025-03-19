Nairobi, Kenya – Visionaries, innovators, and industry leaders from across Africa and the globe have convened in Nairobi today for the inaugural Africa Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Symposium, marking a pivotal moment in the continent's aviation history. Hosted by Fahari Aviation, a subsidiary of Kenya Airways, the symposium is keen on exploring the transformative potential of AAM to address Africa's unique transportation challenges and unlock new economic opportunities.

Under the theme dubbed, “AAM Ecosystem Development in Africa: The Future of African Mobility”, the event serves as a pivotal platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration, focusing on the practical implementation of AAM solutions such as electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOLs) aircraft and drone technology to revolutionize logistics, healthcare, and urban mobility across the continent.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, the Principal Secretary Mohamed Daghar, CBS from the State Department for Transport reaffirmed the Kenyan government's commitment to fostering a conducive regulatory environment for AAM. "We are dedicated to fast-tracking regulatory frameworks, investing in infrastructure, and developing a skilled workforce to support AAM adoption," Daghar stated. "This is a strategic priority for Kenya, and we are ready to lead the way."

Allan Kilavuka, the Group Managing Director and CEO of Kenya Airways and the Chairperson of the African Airlines Association (AFRAA), highlighted a significant milestone, revealing Kenya's crucial role in enabling Airbus's Aalto HAPS system to achieve a record-breaking 27-day continuous flight in the stratosphere.

"This achievement underscores Kenya's strategic position as a hub for aviation innovation," Kilavuka noted. "It demonstrates our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in air mobility."

On the other hand, Hawkins Musili, General Manager of Fahari Aviation, emphasized the symposium's role in driving tangible change. "This gathering is more than a discussion; it's a catalyst for action," Musili stated. "We are here to build a roadmap for integrating AAM into Africa's transportation infrastructure, ensuring sustainable growth and improved connectivity, offering solutions to long-standing challenges and opening up new opportunities for growth and connectivity."

The symposium highlighted Africa's potential to capture a significant share of the projected $1 trillion global AAM market by 2040. Discussions focused on practical applications, including medical deliveries to remote areas, efficient logistics, and sustainable urban transport, demonstrating the technology's potential to address critical societal needs.

The event further underscored the importance of public-private partnerships, cross-border cooperation, and knowledge sharing to build a robust AAM ecosystem across Africa. Participants stressed the need for streamlined regulatory processes, infrastructure development, and workforce training to ensure the successful integration of AAM technologies.

The Africa AAM Symposium 2025 set to take place between 18th – 19th March 2025 is part of Fahari Aviation's and Kenya Airways' broader strategy to drive transformation and sustainability within the African aviation sector. Through the symposium, Kenya Airways aims to foster dialogue around key challenges such as infrastructure development, regulatory reforms, and technology adoption.

Subsequently, the Symposium is set to act as a catalyst for long-term partnerships among African airlines, governments, and other stakeholders. This is by addressing critical challenges through collaboration and innovation, which will help shape a more resilient and competitive African aviation industry that can unlock the continent’s economic potential.

About Kenya Airways:

Kenya Airways (KQ), The Pride of Africa, is a leading African carrier on a mission to propel Africa's prosperity by connecting its people, cultures, and markets. We fly to 44 destinations worldwide, 36 of which are in Africa, connecting over 5 million passengers and over 70,000 Tons of cargo annually through our Hub at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

As the sole African carrier in the SkyTeam Alliance, we open up a world of possibilities for our customers, connecting them to over 1,060 destinations in 173 countries. We take pride in offering a delightful flying experience with a caring African touch. Our exceptional African hospitality has consistently earned us global recognition, including the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards where we were honored with the Best Airline Staff and Best Airline Cabin Crew in Africa in 2024.

We also won the Top Employers Award 2025 awarded to us by the Top Employers Institute.

About Fahari Aviation:

Fahari Aviation LTD(FAV) is a fully owned subsidiary of Kenya Airways PLC group set up in 2020. The company envisions spearheading the effective application of Future Aviation Technologies such as Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), across various sectors in Africa and beyond. FAV is a service provider specializing in implementing efficient and cost-effective UAS solutions for Training, Operations, Consultancy, Maintenance, and related services.

Fahari Aviation has a Remote Operations unit (ROC) certified by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority that offers enterprise solutions in key service areas such as Agriculture, Surveillance, Infrastructure Inspections, Conservation, Power, Oil & Gas, Government Services, Emergency Response among others.

