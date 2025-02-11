The event saw EY’s tax experts review the main developments in Bahrain’s and regional tax systems over the past year

Manama, Bahrain – EY has hosted its Bahrain Annual Tax Seminar 2025 in Manama with the aim of guiding businesses in navigating the evolving tax landscape in the country and beyond. The latest edition of the event provided an overview of the major developments in the tax system that have taken place in Bahrain and regionally over the last 12 months.

The seminar saw the participation of over 250 C-suite executives and finance professionals from Bahrain-based companies. The event leveraged the knowledge and practical experience of EY’s senior tax professionals to offer comprehensive insights that will help the participants achieve an optimal tax position and adapt their strategy in response to market trends.

The agenda covered all aspects of the taxes that are currently imposed in Bahrain in line with domestic laws. Among the key changes over the past year was the introduction of the domestic minimum top-up tax (DMTT) in line with the country’s commitment to compliance with Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) Pillar Two. Additionally, there have been numerous updates to the value-added tax (VAT) procedures in diverse sectors. EY’s subject matter experts shared their experience with DMTT and discussed the potential future introduction of a broader domestic corporate tax, similar to those found in neighboring GCC countries.

The speakers also offered detailed updates on international tax developments, which affect Bahraini businesses operating in other jurisdictions while contributing to shaping the local tax environment, with a focus on the regional implementation of e-invoicing. The session explored the various models being introduced and the technology options available to adopt tax governance, helping businesses prepare for upcoming digital tax compliance.

The seminar provided participants with an ideal platform for networking and the exchange of experience and best practices in the field of taxation.

Ahmed Al-Esry, EY MENA Tax Leader, says:

We are committed to helping our clients navigate Bahrain’s evolving tax landscape by providing expert insights and tailored solutions to ensure compliance. Our Bahrain Annual Tax Seminar assists businesses in aligning their financial reporting with local regulations and understanding related tax impacts while sharing updates on important regulatory developments. The seminar also offers tax insights for specific industries, highlighting each sector unique challenges and opportunities, while keeping multinational enterprises informed about international tax developments."

Ali Al-Mahroos, EY Bahrain Tax Leader, says:

“Bahrain’s tax landscape continues to evolve, reflecting the Kingdom’s commitment to economic diversification and fiscal sustainability. Over the past 12 months, we have witnessed key developments in both direct and indirect taxation, including the introduction of DMTT as well as refinements in VAT regulations and compliance measures. These advancements enhance Bahrain’s business environment by fostering transparency, aligning with global tax trends and attracting foreign investment.

“On a regional level, the implementation of e-invoicing is a pivotal step in the transformation of the GCC tax landscape, which is set to revolutionize tax compliance for both businesses and the government. By digitizing transactions, e-invoicing improves efficiency, reduces tax evasion and enhances real-time reporting. Should Bahrain introduce e-invoicing, it would ultimately strengthen the country's position as a competitive and forward-thinking economic hub.”

-Ends-

