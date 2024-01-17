More than 34 cybersecurity companies are exhibiting at Intersec 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 16 – 18 January

The In{cyber} platform at Intersec 2024 is dedicated exclusively to cybersecurity, presenting cutting-edge solutions and fostering connections among global experts and innovators

Dubai, UAE: The complex security risks and governance challenges associated with the widespread adoption of Generative AI, such as ChatGPT, by organisations operating in the UAE and the Middle East

were discussed during the Intersec 2024 Cyber Security Conference, hosted by the UAE Cyber Security Council, which continued today at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

According to Gartner, the primary ChatGPT risks related to the security landscape data are privacy & confidentiality and cyber fraud risks. Garner highlighted that any information entered into ChatGPT, if chat history is not disabled, may become a part of its training dataset, for example.

The session sheds light on the existing landscape of governance and regulations within the UAE and the Middle East. Emphasis was placed on UAE's National Strategy for AI 2031, particularly its governance objectives to enhance cybersecurity in AI deployment. Specific policies and initiatives pertinent to the region were thoroughly addressed.

During the conference, Faheem Siddiqui, Group Director - Information Security, Majid Al Futtaim, said: “It is imperative for organisations to not only understand the security risks inherent in adopting Generative AI but also proactively establish robust compliance frameworks. The convergence of technical innovation, ethical considerations, and regulatory alignment is pivotal in cultivating an accountable and transparent AI landscape in the Middle East.”

As hosts of the Cyber Security Conference, His Excellency Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cyber Security Council, said: “Intersec celebrates a major milestone in 2024 and the UAE Cyber Security Council is proud to support efforts to develop and further grow cyber awareness across the global security sectors at the 25th edition of the show. Hosting the 3rd annual Cyber Security Conference, The UAE Cyber Security Council works closely with the show team to deliver new and innovative content areas, awareness sessions, and workshops, along with encouraging start-ups to flourish in cyberspace. We look forward to our continued growth and strategic partnership with Messe Frankfurt Middle East and Intersec.’

Aside from the conference, Intersec 2024 welcomes 34 cyber security exhibitors, a 10% increase from the 2023 edition of the show, each showcasing industry-specific solutions, including the Cyber Security Council, Fortinet, Alpha Data, Cisco, Morohub, Dell, Malcrove and Manage Engine.

A notable feature of Intersec 2024, In{cyber}, is dedicated exclusively to cybersecurity, presenting cutting-edge solutions and fostering connections among global experts and innovators.

Grant Tuchten, Portfolio Director at Intersec organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “in{:cyber} 2024 is an extraordinary initiative at Intersec 2024, supported by the esteemed UAE Cyber Security Council. This groundbreaking event is a convergence point for top cybersecurity companies, CISOs, and cyber professionals, fostering collaborations and sparking discussions on cutting-edge trends.

“Our unwavering commitment to fortifying digital security propels us towards transformative opportunities, safeguarding the UAE's digital landscape and extending our impact globally.”

Also at in{:cyber} 2024, the purpose-built Future Defenders Hack Arena, hosted by Malcrove CTF.ae, caters to various groups, from school students to CISOs, allowing participants to showcase their expertise across diverse cybersecurity domains, including web exploitation, digital forensics, cryptography, exploit development, and reverse engineering.

Powered by Unipreneur Inc, the Intersec Innovators Arena (IIA) provides a space for SMEs to showcase products to potential investors and offers a rich conference programme covering topics such as the role of startups in cyber security development and enhancing employment and emaratisation in the cyber security industry.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, this milestone edition of Intersec celebrates a quarter-century of innovation in security technology with an estimated 45,000 visitors and 1,050 local and international exhibiting companies. The event focuses on tailored solutions for various sectors, including Commercial & Perimeter Security, Homeland Security & Policing, Fire & Rescue, Safety & Health, and Cyber Security, promoting innovation and connectivity across industries.

