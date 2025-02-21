Muscat, Oman: Etlaq Spaceport, the first commercial spaceport in the Middle East and North Africa, has announced plans for five test launches in 2025 during the highly anticipated Etlaq Launch Conference 2025. These missions will serve as critical technology demonstrations, focusing on controlled ascent and descent, landing systems, stage separation, and fuel efficiency.

As a globally accessible launch facility, Etlaq is collaborating with international launch partners from Kuwait, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand to execute these missions.

This marks a major milestone in positioning Oman as a key player in the global space industry and reinforces Etlaq’s commitment to fostering international cooperation in space exploration.

The Genesis Program: Building Oman’s Spacefaring Future

At the heart of Etlaq’s mission is the Genesis Program, a pioneering initiative launched in 2024 to establish Oman’s national space launch heritage. Inspired by Oman’s history of seafaring excellence, the Genesis Program is the natural next step in transitioning the nation into a spacefaring future.

Initially conceptualized as a proof of concept for the National Space Services Company's (NASCOM) experimental Duqm-1 mission, the Genesis Program aims to host as many launches as safely feasible from 2025 to 2027. By working with multiple companies operating suborbital and experimental launch vehicles, Etlaq is laying the groundwork for full-scale orbital launch operations. The program is structured to be rapidly deployable, ensuring flexibility in launch scheduling while maintaining the highest safety and sustainability standards.

A Commitment to Safety and Sustainable Space Access

Etlaq reinforced that it remains steadfast in its commitment to safety, ensuring that all five planned launches will be conducted under strict safety protocols and environmental considerations. The spaceport’s location in Wilayat Al Duqm provides a secure controlled exclusion zone, minimizing risks and optimizing launch efficiency.

“Safety is our top priority. Every mission will be conducted with rigorous risk assessments to ensure operational integrity without compromising mission success,” said an Etlaq spokesperson at the conference.

Strategic Agreements and Industry Partnerships

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Transport,Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) and National Aerospace Services Company (NASCOM):

As part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to achieve the vision of the National Space Sector Policy and its Executive Program 2023-2033, to establish the Sultanate as the regional gateway for space services and applications, the ministry signed today a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Aerospace Services Company (NASCOM) to grant the company the status of a “Qualified Entity” for building and operating spaceports, reinforcing the Sultanate’s ambitions to become a leading space hub.

This agreement aims to develop the capabilities of the Omani private sector, enabling partnerships in the implementation of strategic projects, attracting foreign investments, and facilitating the transfer and localization of advanced technologies.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the ministry by His Excellency Dr. Ali Al Shidhani and on behalf of the company by His Highness Sayyid Azzan Al Said.

Etlaq’s Strategic Agreement with PLD Space

- In a groundbreaking partnership, Etlaq has signed a strategic agreement with Spanish launch service provider PLD Space to facilitate the launch of MIURA 5 from Oman, marking a significant step in European collaboration with Oman.

• MoU with SatMENA for Ground Station Services

- Etlaq also signed an MoU with SatMENA, a leading satellite communication service provider, to collaborate on ground station services and operational support for upcoming launches.

New Brand Identities for Etlaq and the Oman Society for Astronomy and Space - To reflect its growing ambitions and global vision, Etlaq unveiled a refreshed brand identity, signaling a new era for Oman’s space industry. Additionally, the Oman Society for Astronomy and Space also introduced its new brand identity, aligning with the nation’s expanding space endeavors.

About Etlaq

Etlaq Spaceport is the first commercial spaceport in the Middle East and North Africa.

Strategically located in Wilayat Al Duqm, the spaceport benefits from its proximity to the equator, offering enhanced launch efficiency and access to a wide range of orbital inclinations. Etlaq provides dedicated infrastructure for suborbital and orbital launches, with multiple launch complexes, mission control facilities, and integration capabilities designed to support commercial satellite deployment, research missions, and emerging space technologies. As Oman’s gateway to space, Etlaq is committed to fostering international collaborations, advancing regional space capabilities, and supporting the global launch industry.